NBPE Announces October Monthly NAV Estimate

26 November 2024

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 October 2024 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 October 2024)

NAV per share was $27.31 (£21.24), a total return of (0.2%) in the month

Year to date NAV TR of 0.7%

0.7% uplift from Q3 2024 private company valuations relative to Q2 2024, based on valuation information received to date (~72% of fair value); additional Q3 2024 valuations expected in the coming weeks

$103 million invested in new and follow on investments year to date, including $30 million investment in Mariner Wealth Advisors which funded in November

ZDPs fully repaid on 30 October 2024, further simplifying NBPE’s capital structure

$299 million of available liquidity at 31 October 20242

As of 31 October 2024 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 0.7% 4.4% (0.9%)

(0.3%) 70.2%

11.2% 172.2%

10.5% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 16.9% 34.3% 22.1%

6.9% 80.7%

12.6% 168.0%

10.4% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (2.5%) 3.6% 4.3%

1.4% 73.0%

11.6% 234.3%

12.8% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 8.1% 16.3% 19.7%

6.2% 31.9%

5.7% 81.9%

6.2%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 31 October 2024

NAV performance during the month driven by:

0.7% NAV increase ($9 million) from the receipt of private company valuation information

0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) from negative FX movements

0.7% NAV decrease ($9 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 6% of portfolio fair value)

0.1% NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to expense accruals

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2024

$161 million of realisations received year to date, driven by Action, Cotiviti and previously announced sales of Melissa & Doug, FV Hospital and Safefleet as well as sales of public stock and continued realisations from the legacy income investment portfolio





$299 million of total liquidity at 31 October 20243

$89 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available





$103 million invested in 2024 in new and follow-on investments, including $30 million investment in Mariner Wealth Advisors which funded in November

$25 million invested in FDH Aero, a leading parts distributor to the aerospace and defense industry

$38 million invested into two U.S. healthcare businesses, Benecon and Zeus

$30 million investment in November in Mariner Wealth Advisors, a financial services firm

$10 million of additional new and follow on investments

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 October 2024 was based on the following information:

6% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 October 2024 6% in public securities

72% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2024 71% in private direct investments 1% in private funds

22% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2024 22% in private direct investments







For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason NBPrivateMarketsIR@nb.com

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3882 6644

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as at 31 October 2024)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 69.9 5.5% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 62.6 4.9% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 61.3 4.8% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 45.6 3.6% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 40.1 3.2% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 38.3 3.0% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 37.1 2.9% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 34.2 2.7% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 32.6 2.6% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 31.6 2.5% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 31.4 2.5% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 30.8 2.4% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 28.7 2.3% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 27.2 2.1% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.5 2.1% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 25.5 2.0% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 25.5 2.0% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 25.3 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.0% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.1 2.0% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 24.4 1.9% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 24.0 1.9% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.8 1.9% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 22.8 1.8% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 22.2 1.8% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 21.9 1.7% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 20.3 1.6% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.2 1.6% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 19.7 1.6% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 19.6 1.5% Total Top 30 Investments $943.7 74.4%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 77% Europe 22% Asia / Rest of World 1% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 23% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 17% Financial Services 13% Business Services 12% Healthcare 9% Other 5% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 11% 2017 19% 2018 15% 2019 14% 2020 12% 2021 17% 2022 5% 2023 2% 2024 5% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $509 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The PRI identified the firm as part of the Leader’s Group, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of 30 September 2024.

1 Based on net asset value.

2 Available liquidity adjusted for Treasury Bill payable which settled in November.

3 Available liquidity and cash balance adjusted for Treasury Bill payable which settled in November.

