WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 26 November 2024, 10:00 EET

WithSecure Corporation: Financial reporting schedule for 2025

During the year 2025, WithSecure Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

12 February 2025: Financial Statement Release and Annual Report 2024

25 April 2025: Interim Report for January–March 2025

16 July 2025: Half-Year Report for January–June 2025

22 October 2025: Interim Report for January–September 2025

WithSecure observes at least a three-week (21 days) silent period prior to publication of financial reports, during which it refrains from engaging in discussions with capital market representatives or the media regarding WithSecure’s financial position or the factors affecting it.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 18 March 2025. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

Vice President, Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

Tel. +358 50 4871044

Investor-relations@withsecure.com



