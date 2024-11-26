WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 26 November 2024, 10:00 EET
WithSecure Corporation: Financial reporting schedule for 2025
During the year 2025, WithSecure Corporation will publish financial information as follows:
- 12 February 2025: Financial Statement Release and Annual Report 2024
- 25 April 2025: Interim Report for January–March 2025
- 16 July 2025: Half-Year Report for January–June 2025
- 22 October 2025: Interim Report for January–September 2025
WithSecure observes at least a three-week (21 days) silent period prior to publication of financial reports, during which it refrains from engaging in discussions with capital market representatives or the media regarding WithSecure’s financial position or the factors affecting it.
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, 18 March 2025. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting.
Contact information:
Laura Viita
Vice President, Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
Tel. +358 50 4871044
Investor-relations@withsecure.com