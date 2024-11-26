Andes Technology Collaborates with Lauterbach to Deliver RISC-V Trace Solution

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lauterbach, the leading provider of development tools for embedded systems, and Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of RISC-V processor IP, today proudly announce their collaboration that enhances the debugging and tracing experience for engineers using Andes’ advanced NCETRACE200 trace IP with Lauterbach’s industry leading development tools TRACE32®.

With the growing demand for RISC-V architectures in various applications, the combination of Lauterbach’s TRACE32® tools and Andes’ NCETRACE200 trace solution empowers developers to have deep, non-intrusive trace visibility into their System-on-Chip (SoC) to assist debug & trace, accelerate time-to-market and achieve higher levels of reliability, performance and efficiency in their embedded products

AndesCore ™ NCETRACE200 subsystem is a non-intrusive tracing solution designed for the Andes RISC-V processor portfolio that spans from small, low-power MCUs to high-performance OoO application processors. Key features include:

RISC-V N-Trace compatible trace encoder, timestamp generator and decoder

Multi-core tracing, up to 8 RISC-V harts

Configurable size Trace Buffer

Mixed-ISA environment supported, including compatibility with the CoreSight™ technology by Arm®.

*ARM® and CoreSight™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of ARM Limited in the United States and other countries

"We are excited to support Andes Technology trace solution with our TRACE32® tools," said Norbert Weiss, Managing Director at Lauterbach. "Our collaboration will provide engineers with the tools they need to maximize the potential of their RISC-V designs, fostering innovation and efficiency in embedded systems". Andes also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “Lauterbach is our long-term partner for many years. Working with Lauterbach allows us to deliver a comprehensive debug and trace experience to our customers, further solidifying our position in the embedded systems market," said Dr. Charlie Su, president and CTO at Andes Technology. “This collaboration will pave the way for innovative developments in the RISC-V landscape, supporting a new generation of embedded solutions.”

About Lauterbach

Lauterbach is the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge development tools for embedded systems with more than 45 years of experience, serving customers all over the world and partnering with all semiconductor manufacturers. The company has played a key role in the RISC-V Foundation working groups that have defined debug and trace standards for RISC-V-based CPUs.

For more information, please visit https://www.lauterbach.com. Follow Lauterbach on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Andes Technology

Nineteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a publicly-listed company (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit Out-of-Order processors with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, functional safety and/or multi/many-core capabilities. By the end of 2023, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 14 billion.