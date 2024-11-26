U.S. Automatic Flush Market Insight Analysis Report 2024-2029: Rising Popularity of Hands-free Experience, Advancement in Sensor Technology and Automation, Increasing Need for Water Conservation

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Automatic Flush Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Automatic Flush Market was valued at USD 457.86 Million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 638.82 Million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.71%

Hydrotek International, Inc., Kohler, Lixil Group, Masco Corporation, Moen Incorporated, Newell Brands, Sloan Valve Company, Stern Engineering Ltd., Toto, and Zurn Water, LLC. are the leading players with strong market penetration, and they are focusing on target marketing to gain traction in the market.



Rising Popularity of Hands-free Experience



The popularity of hands-free experience is growing significantly in the U.S. automatic flush market due to various factors, including increased awareness about hygiene post-pandemic, growing preference for efficiency and convenience, and technological advancements. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased awareness about hygiene, especially in public restrooms.

The hands-free automatic flush minimizes the spread of germs and bacteria transmission by eliminating the need to touch the surface. The hands-free flush gives users a convenient and seamless restroom experience. They automatically ensure and activate the urinals and toilets that are flushed properly after usage. It helps maintain cleanliness without user interaction. People with Arthritis have difficulty pressing the tap of the flush. They can use the automatic flush for their toilets and urinals, giving them a hands-free experience.



Advancement in Sensor Technology and Automation



The advancement in sensor technology and automation is a major trend in the U.S. automatic flush valve market due to increasing demand for hygiene and water-saving & efficient solutions. Some key points that highlight the advancement include Smart & IoT systems, integration of sensor technology, energy efficiency, and water conservation. The advancement in the flush gives various benefits to the users, such as cost savings, hygiene, and improved user experience. It helps to improve the reliability and efficiency of flush.

Zurn Water, LLC offers IoT-based flush valves that can offer remote management and analytics to the user. The advancement in the usage of infrared sensors helps improve touchless operation and enhances hygiene. With the high public traffic in airports, schools, and hospitals, there is a significant requirement for touchless products in restrooms. Due to the advancement in sensor technology & automation, the detection is more accurate and offers effective flushing.



Increasing Need for Water Conservation



The U.S. needs water conservation due to various factors, including climate change, population growth, groundwater depletion, uneven distribution of freshwater, the impact of water scarcity, and growing awareness about water conservation. The reduced water flow in streams and rivers can harm aquatic ecosystems. The saltwater in sea areas can contaminate freshwater sources. The water shortage can affect industry, tourism, and agriculture. The rising competition with limited water sources can increase the conflict between the cities, environmental protection agencies, and farmers.

The U.S. population is growing significantly, which strains the existing water supply. Also, the continuously changing climate in a few U.S. states can increase water scarcity and drought. The warmer temperature can also increase the evaporation rate, further reducing freshwater availability. Thus, there is a significant demand for automatic flushing, which can conserve water and resolve water-related issues.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Availability of Alternatives



The availability of alternatives is a major alternative in the U.S. automatic flush market. This is due to the consumers having numerous options in traditional toilets. The majority of the toilets in the U.S. are traditional toilets. There are manually operated flush toilets. These are available widely and very affordable. The reasons for limited automatic toilets in the U.S. market are cost, limited awareness, and habits. The automatic toilets are more expensive than traditional ones.

Automatic toilets may not be at the forefront of consumers' toilet shopping. Many of the U.S. residents are habituated with the manual flush in the toilet. They might not see a stronger need for automation for the flush operations. The automatic flush market for residential toilets is hugely competitive with traditional toilets. Thus, it may hinder the market growth of U.S. automatic flush during the forecast period.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The U.S. automatic flush market by product is segmented into urinal flush and toilet flush. The urinal flush segment accounted for the largest market share. The segment dominates due to various factors, including hygiene & health concerns, water conservation, commercial sector demand, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements. The demand for automatic urinal flushes is greater in corporate spaces.

The growing incidence of contagious diseases across the U.S. has increased the awareness about the hygiene. This has led to a rise in demand for automatic touchless solutions like automatic flush systems. It helps to reduce the spread of germs due to contactless touch on the surface. Technological improvements have made automatic urinal flush more cost-effective and reliable for use in commercial and industrial settings.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER

Based on the end-user, the commercial segment dominates with the largest U.S. automatic flush market share. The commercial segment includes offices, malls, hotels, airports, etc., and demand for commercial spaces is rising in the U.S. The high-end office buildings may prioritize a touchless user experience and modern aesthetics in restrooms.

This increased demand for automatic flush in upscale and high-end environments. Automatic flushing can help reduce the need to touch surfaces and promote hygiene. It is much more ideal for the environments where infection control is crucial. The demand for automatic flush is growing significantly from airports and transportation hubs. These facilities are focused on cost-effective solutions and water conservation systems. There is higher wear & tear in public restrooms due to more touch-based operations from high traffic.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

The offline segment accounted for the largest U.S. automatic flush market share based on the distribution channel. The offline channel includes specialty stores, retail stores, home improvement stores, etc. Offline sales provide physical inspection facilities to customers. They can easily inspect the toilet & flush before making a purchase.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $457.86 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $638.82 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Hydrotek International, Inc.

Kohler

Lixil Group

Masco Corporation

Moen Incorporated

Newell Brands

Sloan Valve Company

Stern Engineering Ltd.

Toto

Zurn Water, LLC.

Other Prominent Vendors

Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

MAC Faucets, LLC

Speakman

