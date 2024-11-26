UAE Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE's Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the UAE's life insurance segment. It report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the UAE's life insurance segment. It also provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).



The report analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the UAE's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the UAE. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the UAE's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of the UAE's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

The UAE's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

The UAE's life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business.

The UAE's life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by the UAE's life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in the UAE :

It provides historical values for the UAE's life insurance segment for the report's 2019- 23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024- 28 forecast period.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in the UAE and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historical and forecast market data related to the UAE's life insurance segment.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in the UAE's life insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Lines of Business

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Company Coverage:

Sukoon Insurance

Union Insurance

United Fidelity Insurance

Emirates Insurance

Alliance

National General Insurance

Hayah Insurance

Al Dhafra Insurance

Al Buhaira National Insurance

Al Wathba National Insurance

Dubai National

Dubai Insurance

Al-Sagr National Insurance

Al Ain Ahlia Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgbp3b

