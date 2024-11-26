Silicone Structural Glazing Market to record $91.8 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The silicone structural glazing market is predicted to reach USD 91.8 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. This construction technique uses silicone sealants to attach glass panes to a building's structure, creating sleek, seamless facades without visible supports. Its popularity is growing in modern high-rise buildings due to its combination of strength, durability, and visual appeal.

With rapid urbanization and expanding commercial infrastructure, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific, there is a rising demand for advanced building solutions that meet both aesthetic and structural requirements. Silicone structural glazing is a preferred option for creating energy-efficient, durable, and visually striking facades that align with sustainability trends in architecture. The technology supports modern design goals by offering both flexibility and resilience, meeting the needs of today's architectural challenges.

The increasing trend toward glass architecture is a major growth driver for silicone structural glazing market. Large glass facades are becoming more common in both commercial and luxury residential buildings as architects and developers seek designs that maximize natural light and provide expansive views. This aligns with the growing demand for high-performance glazing systems that not only withstand environmental factors but also offer design flexibility. Silicone structural glazing provides excellent sealing, insulation, and structural support, making it a key component in contemporary urban development and innovative building design.

By type, four-sided framed glazing segment was worth over USD 21 billion in 2023, due to its superior structural integrity and widespread use in modern high-rise buildings, offering both durability and an appealing aesthetic. Two-sided framed glazing is growing in popularity thanks to its cost-effectiveness and partial transparency. This design not only enhances the flow of natural light but also provides solid structural support. Slope glazing, commonly used in areas such as atriums and skylights, offers distinctive design possibilities, though it holds a smaller market share. Meanwhile, niche solutions like U-shaped glazing serve more specialized architectural needs, offering design flexibility but contributing less to overall silicone structural glazing market revenue.

In terms of materials, the aluminum structural framing led the market in 2023 with a 38.2% share, thanks to its lightweight, strong properties that make it ideal for high-rise structures. Its resistance to corrosion and ease of maintenance makes it a preferred choice across various environments. The demand for glass panels remains strong as architects prioritize transparency, natural light, and aesthetics in modern designs. Silicone sealants, though critical for ensuring durability and weather resistance, hold a smaller market share in comparison to framing and panels.

The Asia Pacific silicone structural glazing market was valued at USD 16 billion in 2023. This growth is fueled by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and government initiatives in countries like China and India, where high-rise and commercial projects drive the demand for advanced glazing solutions.

