Protein Sequencing Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2033, Featuring Profiles of Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, Selvita, Bruker, Merck, Seer and More

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Sequencing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein sequencing market, initially valued at $1.74 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach $2.69 billion by 2033, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36%.

The growing emphasis on personalized medicine is a major driver for protein sequencing. Understanding the precise amino acid sequence and modifications of proteins is crucial for identifying biomarkers and developing targeted therapies for diseases such as cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and cardiovascular conditions. Protein sequencing is also essential in drug discovery, where detailed knowledge of protein structures enables the identification of potential drug targets. Biopharmaceutical companies rely on sequencing data to develop biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins.

As advancements in technology continue to enhance the accuracy and accessibility of protein sequencing, the market is primed to revolutionize healthcare delivery, ushering in an era of preventive and personalized medicine on a global scale.

Products in this market include instruments such as mass spectrometers and sequence and reagents and consumables essential for protein preparation, digestion, and analysis. These tools are vital for researchers to conduct precise, high-throughput protein sequencing. Additionally, contract research organizations and other service providers play a crucial role in offering protein sequencing services to biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research labs. These services encompass everything from protein identification to complex post-translational modification analysis. With growing applications in biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, and biopharmaceuticals, the demand for products and services in the protein sequencing market has been increasing, particularly in regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific.

Market Segmentation

Product Segment to Lead the Global Protein Sequencing Market (by Product and Service)

In the global protein sequencing market, as of 2023, the product segment held the largest share at 72.37%. This dominance can be attributed to the essential role of products such as mass spectrometry instruments and sample preparation reagents in the sequencing process.

Biotherapeutics to Witness the Highest Growth between 2024 and 2033

Based on application, the global protein market was led by the biotherapeutics segment, which held a 69.51% share in 2023. Protein sequencing is crucial in developing and manufacturing biotherapeutics, including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines. Sequencing is essential for understanding protein structure, ensuring safety and efficacy, and optimizing manufacturing processes. This application area has been witnessing significant growth due to the rise of precision medicine and the increasing demand for targeted therapies in chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic conditions. The global burden of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases, has been pushing the demand for biotherapeutics, where protein sequencing plays a key role in the discovery and development of novel treatments.

Biological Samples Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2024 and 2033

Biological samples, which include a wide range of samples from living organisms (such as blood, urine, and saliva), are essential for various applications, including clinical diagnostics, drug development, and personalized medicine. The increasing demand for targeted therapies and personalized healthcare has been driving the growth of this segment. The development of advanced protein sequencing technologies, such as mass spectrometry and next-generation protein sequencing (NGS), has made it easier and more cost-effective to analyze biological samples in the near future.

Academic Institutes Segment to Hold the Major Market Share between 2024 and 2033

In the global protein sequencing market, as of 2023, the academic institute segment held the largest share at 47.30%. The growth of the protein sequencing market has been fueled by rising investments in proteomics research. For example, Thermo Fisher's Quantitative Proteomics Research Grant Program provides up to $11,000 in mass spectrometry reagents to doctoral and post-doctoral students, promoting innovative research in quantitative proteomics. This initiative highlights private-sector support for academic research. Moreover, collaborations between academic institutions and biotech companies have been driving technological advancements, enhancing research capabilities, and broadening the market.

Segmentation By Region

The protein sequencing market in the North America region is expected to witness a significant growth rate of 3.81% during the forecast period, marked by the increasing demand for preventative medicine, clinical diagnostics, drug development, and biomarker discovery. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to reach $623.5 million in 2033 from $348.4 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Recent Developments in the Protein Sequencing Market

In September 2024, GenNext Technologies and Agilent announced a collaboration for structural biology research for biopharmaceutical companies. The integration of GenNext's AutoFox Protein Footprinting System with Agilent's 6560 Ion Mobility Quadrupole Time-of-Flight Liquid Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry system is to be used for detailed protein structure analysis and biomolecular interaction studies.

In July 2024, Agilent acquired Sigsense, a company that developed AI-enabled lab operations technology assisting in enhancing and optimizing laboratory workflows.

In July 2024, Bioinformatics Solutions Inc. announced the release of PEAKS Studio 12 as part of the PEAKS 12 software generation. Leveraging the latest mass spectrometry technology, the offering advances research with proteomics solutions employing deep learning and innovative algorithms that support data analysis for peptide and protein identification and quantification.

In June 2024, Agilent announced advancements in GC/MS and LC/Q-TOF technology at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry 2024. The new HES 2.0 ion source provides atto-gram-level sensitivity along with a built-in intelligence system to streamline workflows.

In June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Thermo Scientific Stellar mass spectrometer to advance clinical research.

Market Demand Drivers:

Advancements in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics: Recent advancements in computational biology and bioinformatics have significantly influenced the protein sequencing market, particularly in drug discovery, proteomics research, and biomarker identification. These technologies utilize sophisticated algorithms, simulations, and extensive biological datasets to improve the design and analysis of protein sequences, thereby enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of sequencing methods.

Market Challenges:

Shortage of Skilled Labor: The protein sequencing process entails complex procedures that require a comprehensive understanding of biochemistry, molecular biology, and advanced analytical techniques. Skilled professionals are essential to operate sophisticated instruments, such as mass spectrometers, to ensure accurate and reliable data acquisition. Moreover, these experts must possess strong computational and bioinformatics capabilities to manage and interpret the substantial volumes of data generated during sequencing.

Market Opportunities:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence: The integration of artificial intelligence, particularly machine learning algorithms such as XGBoost, with protein sequencing technologies presents a significant opportunity to transform the field of molecular diagnostics and therapeutic decision-making. By employing novel materials, such as solid-state 2D phosphorene nanoslit devices, AI-enhanced models can significantly improve the accuracy and speed of amino acid identification at the single-molecule level, addressing long-standing challenges in high-throughput protein sequencing.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Profiled companies have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, as well as analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The global protein sequencing market is driven by a diverse group of key players, each leveraging advanced technologies to meet the growing demand for accurate, high-throughput protein analysis. Some of the key players, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories provide cutting-edge sequencing platforms, reagents and software. Further, the market also includes the presence of various service providers, such as Charles River Laboratories International and Creative Proteomics, which have established a competitive advantage by offering tailored protein sequencing solutions, ranging from protein characterization to post-translational modifications.

Some prominent names established in the Protein Sequencing Market include:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shimadzu

Charles River Laboratories

Selvita

Bruker

Merck

Seer

Fujifilm Holdings

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Global Protein Sequencing Market: Overview

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Product Launches in the Market

1.1.2 Growing Adoption of Single-Molecule Protein Sequencing

1.1.3 High Demand for Biologics Development

1.2 Workflow of Protein Sequencing

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Advancements in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics in the Global Protein Engineering Market

1.5.1.2 Expanding Applications in Research

1.5.1.3 Technological Advancements in Protein Sequencing

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Labour

1.5.2.2 High Cost Hindering the Adoption of Protein Sequencing

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Protein Sequencing

2 Global Protein Sequencing Market (by Product and Service), $Million, 2022-2033

2.1 Product

2.1.1 Instruments

2.1.2 Reagents and Consumables

2.2 Service

3 Global Protein Sequencing Market (by Application), $Million, 2022-2033

3.1 Biotherapeutics

3.2 Genetic Engineering

4 Global Protein Sequencing Market (by Sample Type), $Million, 2022-2033

4.1 Biological Sample

4.2 Tissue Sample

4.3 Cultured Cell

4.4 Other Samples

5 Global Protein Sequencing Market (by Input Sample Complexity and Readout Complexity), $Million, 2022-2033

5.1 Input Sample Complexity

5.1.1 Single Purified Proteins

5.1.2 Multiplex Proteins

5.1.3 Highly Complex Proteins

5.2 Readout Complexity

5.2.1 Simple Presence/Absence

5.2.2 Expression Level

5.2.3 Post-Translational Modifications (PTMs)

5.2.4 Full Protein Sequence

6 Global Protein Sequencing Market (by Technology), $Million, 2022-2033

6.1 Mass Spectrometry

6.2 Edman Degradation

6.3 Other Technologies (Single-Molecule Protein Sequencing and Others)

7 Global Protein Sequencing Market (by End User), $Million, 2022-2033

7.1 Academic Institutes and Research Centers

7.2 Pharmaceutical and CROs

7.3 Biotechnology, Diagnostic, and Other Companies

8 Global Protein Sequencing Market (By Region), $Million, 2022-2033

9 Markets - Competitive Landscape

9.1 Global Protein Sequencing Market: Competitive Landscape

9.2 Business Strategies, January 2021-September 2024

9.3 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Bioinformatics Solutions

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker

Charles River Laboratories International

Creative Proteomics

FUJIFILM Holdings

Merck

Proteome Factory

Rapid Novor

Seer

Selvita

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsf652

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.