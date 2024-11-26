Asia-Pacific Radiation Oncology Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 - External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) Dominated the Market with a Revenue Share of 35.9% in 2024

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Radiation Oncology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Beam Radiation Therapy), Technology, Application, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific radiation oncology market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2030. Technological advancements in radiation therapy over the years is one of the key factors responsible for market growth.



Advancements in computers have resulted in faster, smarter, and more capable treatment planning and have enabled constant imaging guidance, more precise dosing, and delivery of higher doses. This has resulted in greater efficiency and lesser adverse effects. In addition, major key players are increasingly focusing on the development and launch of new and innovative brachytherapy products.



Furthermore, rising strategic initiatives by hospitals and key players to adopt new technologies are expected to boost market growth. In addition, increasing approval by regulatory bodies to enhance access to advanced radiation therapy for patients and clinicians is anticipated to drive the market.



The rising installation of new radiotherapy systems in hospitals by manufacturers is anticipated to accelerate market growth. An increasing number of proton centers to combat the rising demand for accurate and effective radiation therapy technologies is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.



Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated are expected to hold a majority of share in the market over the forecast period. Elekta AB is geographically expanding in markets outside China and an increasing number of installed units are expected to reach the end of the life cycle, further requiring replacements, service, and support. Furthermore, Accuray Incorporated is focusing on strategic collaborations to attain a high market share.





Asia Pacific Radiation Oncology Market Report Highlights

External beam radiation therapy (EBRT) dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.9% in 2024.

Internal beam radiation therapy is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period.

Applications in breast cancer under the EBRT segment led the market with 26.3% of the total revenue share in 2024, driven by EBRT's effectiveness, increased awareness, and early detection initiatives.

The leading players in the Asia-Pacific Radiation Oncology market include:

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Nordion Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems

Perspecitve Therapeutics Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

BD

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Elekta

Curium

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Radiation Oncology Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Radiation Oncology Market: Type Business Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. External Beam Radiation Therapy

4.4.3. MRI LINACs

4.4.4. Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems

4.4.4.1. Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2. Cyberknife

4.4.4.3. Gamma Knife

4.4.4.4. Tomotherapy

4.4.5. Proton Therapy

4.4.5.1. Proton Therapy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.2. Cyclotron

4.4.5.3. Synchrotron

4.5. Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

4.5.2. Brachytherapy

4.5.3. Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy

4.5.4. Others



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Radiation Oncology Market: Technology Business Analysis

5.1. Technology Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. External Beam Radiation Therapy

5.4.1. External Beam Radiation Therapy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

5.4.3. Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

5.4.4. Stereotactic Technology

5.4.5. Proton Beam Therapy

5.4.6. 3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

5.4.7. Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

5.5. Brachytherapy

5.5.1. Brachytherapy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. HDR Brachytherapy

5.5.3. LDR Brachytherapy



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Radiation Oncology Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Application Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. External Beam Radiation Therapy

6.4.1. External Beam Radiation Therapy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Prostate Cancer

6.4.3. Breast Cancer

6.4.4. Lung Cancer

6.4.5. Head and Neck Cancer

6.4.6. Colorectal Cancer

6.4.7. Others

6.5. Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

6.5.1. Internal Beam Radiation Therapy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Prostate Cancer

6.5.3. Gynecological Cancer

6.5.4. Breast Cancer

6.5.5. Cervical Cancer

6.5.6. Penile Cancer



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Radiation Oncology Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis by Type, Technology, and Application

7.1. Country Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Country Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

NTP Radioisotopes SOC

Varian Medical Systems

Nordion

Mevion Medical Systems

Perspecitve Therapeutics

Accuray Incorporated

BD

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Elekta

Curium

