U.S. Ornamental Fish Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

The U.S. ornamental fish market size is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Recent technological breakthroughs have provided ornamental fish enthusiasts with something they have never had before - variety in species and easy to maintain aquarium ecosystems. Species such as the goldfish, tetras, barbs and catfish are best for beginners as they are relatively peaceful and not very demanding. Moreover, due to the advent of self-cleaning aquariums, even novices have taken an interest in ornamental fish.



The psychological benefits associated with keeping a fish and human interaction with it also a factor ramping the demand for ornamental fish. Various studies and research have found that live fish viewing enhances feelings of happiness, relaxation, and anxiety. The attachment theory applies to human-animal relationships as well, with findings suggesting that both humans and animals can serve as attachment figures and provide feelings of comfort and safety during times of uncertainty or stress.



Since more people are moving into apartments and smaller residences in cities, there is less room for larger animals to live there. Because they are peaceful animals and take up less space in homes, people are increasingly choosing to keep fish as pets. For the ornamental fish industry in the residential sector, this trend is generating a growth potential. Modern trends such as the nano aquariums and planted aquariums will further boost the ornamental fish industry in the U.S.





U.S. Ornamental Fish Market Report Highlights

The tropical freshwater segment held the largest share in 2024, owing to its easy to maintain routine and the variety it offers. The freshwater fish suppliers in U.S. offer high quality tropical freshwater fish. Some popular tropical freshwater varieties are Guppy, Molly, Zebra Danio, Betta, Catfish, and Swordtail.

Household application segment dominated the market in 2024, around 69% of the U.S. households, or about 85 million families, own a pet, with 13.1% of those owning a fish as a pet (APPA). Advancements in smart technologies are also contributing to the growing number of aquarium hobbyists, which as a result is propelling the segment.

The consumer trends driving the ornamental fish business are largely comparable to those guiding the pet care sector as a whole. Consumers all over the world are adopting more and more different pets. When it comes to pet adoption and pet care goods, the millennial demographic has a higher spending propensity than other age groups

The leading players in the U.S. Ornamental Fish market include:

LiveAquaria

Aqua-Nautic Specialist

Tropical Fish International

Ruinemans Aquarium

Imperial Tropicals

AlgaeBarn

Aquatic Interiors

bioAquatiX

Aqua Leisure

Aqua Hut

