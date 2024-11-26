Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market to cross $2.7 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial vehicle retarder market valuation is predicted to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is largely driven by the increasing emphasis on road safety and the need for advanced braking technologies in commercial vehicles. Fleet operators, especially those managing heavy-duty trucks and buses, are recognizing the critical importance of improved braking systems. These systems not only enhance vehicle control and reduce accident rates but also lower insurance costs and boost operational efficiency.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce and the logistics industry is creating a rising demand for efficient commercial vehicles, increasing the need for advanced braking solutions such as retarders. With businesses increasingly relying on long-haul transportation, ensuring vehicle performance and safety is becoming essential. Retarders play a crucial role in providing reliable braking for heavy loads and challenging driving conditions.

Furthermore, key companies operating in the commercial vehicle retarder market are focusing more on sustainability and carbon footprint reduction, driving the adoption of advanced braking technologies in commercial vehicles. As businesses aim to comply with environmental regulations and meet consumer demand for greener solutions, retarders are being integrated to improve fuel efficiency and reduce brake wear, helping to lower operational costs while supporting environmentally responsible transportation practices.

The commercial vehicle retarder market from the electromagnetic retarders accounted for more than 47% of the market share in 2023, primarily due to their efficient, maintenance-free braking solutions for heavy-duty vehicles. These systems excel in heat management and ensure consistent performance, making them ideal for long-distance travel and downhill driving. Technological advancements in this segment also facilitate their integration with electric and hybrid vehicles, further improving energy efficiency and performance.

The commercial vehicle retarder market is also categorized by vehicle type, including trucks, buses, and trailers, with trucks holding over 49% of the market share in 2023. The demand for heavy-duty trucks in the logistics and e-commerce sectors is increasing, driving the need for advanced retarder systems that enhance braking efficiency and safety.

Regionally, Asia Pacific held over 39% of the commercial vehicle retarder market share in 2023, with China being a key player due to government regulations promoting road safety and emission reductions.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Commercial vehicle retarder market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360º synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Raw material suppliers

3.2.2 Component manufacturers

3.2.3 Retarder manufacturers

3.2.4 OEMs

3.2.5 Distributors and dealers

3.2.6 Service and maintenance providers

3.2.7 End users

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High initial installation and maintenance costs

3.7.2.2 Complexity in retrofitting older vehicle models

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

