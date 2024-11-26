Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.65 per Share

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.65 per share of common stock which includes Park’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 coupled with a $0.40 top off dividend based on 2024 operating results. The dividend will be paid in cash on January 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

The fourth quarter dividend, together with the regular cash dividends declared for the first three quarters of 2024, represent an annual yield of 9.0% based on the closing stock price as of November 25, 2024.

In total, Park will have returned $375 million of capital to shareholders in 2024 when considering the approximately $290 million in cumulative dividend payments, and over $85 million of share repurchases for nearly 6 million shares executed throughout the year including approximately $26 million of stock repurchased quarter-to-date.



Forward-Looking Statements

About Park Hotels & Resorts

For more information, contact:

