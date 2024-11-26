Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Analysis Report 2024 with Directory of 639 Deals Signed Since 2019 by Company A-Z, Deal Type and Therapeutic Target

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of monoclonal antibody deals from 2019 to 2024.The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter monoclonal antibody deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals.

Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Monoclonal antibody deals over the years

2.3. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

2.5. Monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

2.6. Monoclonal antibody deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for monoclonal antibody deals

2.7.1 Monoclonal antibody deals headline values

2.7.2 Monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active monoclonal antibody deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type

