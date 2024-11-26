Air Freight Market is Poised to Achieve Worth of USD 162.39 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Air Freight Market size will attain a value of USD 162.39 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period (2024-2031). A combination of factors has driven rapid expansion in the air freight market in recent times. With the growth of the e-commerce industry, rapid and cross-border shipments have been emerging as a high-demand area. Air freight has become a source of critical supply chain destination due to the rapidly rising expectations of customers who seek expedited deliveries. Moreover, technological development has swept through changes in the air freight market. It interlinks blockchain, AI, and IoT to achieve better security, operation optimization, and visibility of the supply chain. All these technologies enable speedy customs processing procedures, predictive maintenance of planes, and tracking of shipment in real time among others. Meanwhile, with growing environmental concerns, industry adoption of sustainable practices is on the rise. Furthermore, freight carriers and airlines on their part try to reduce their environmental footprint by investing in more fuel-efficient aircraft, researching alternative fuels, and adopting carbon-reduction plans.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 74.12 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 162.39 Billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa



Report Highlights Need of Air Freight in the Logistics Industry Key Market Opportunities Digital Transformation Key Market Drivers E-Commerce Boom

Rise of International Air Freight: Meeting Demands of Global Trade

The international air freight segment dominated the market. It was driven by international supply chains and rising global trade. International air freight services are increasingly required as companies look for faster and more reliable ways to move their products across borders. Improved international trade agreements and enhancements in the global logistics infrastructure have allowed for smoother cross-border operations. As the globally expanding world of e-commerce is creating an ever-growing demand for effective international shipping solutions, this turns out to be a very fast-growing segment.

Streamlined Solutions: Growth of Door-to-Door Services in Air Freight Market

The increased demand for fast and efficient methods of delivery directly to the customer creates the highest growth rate in the door-to-door service segment. Within the sector of electronic commerce, this business stands at the top of the popularity scale due to customer interest in high-speed delivery of goods right to the household. Besides this, the ease of using door-to-door delivery even in the business-to-business market makes it an equally attractive way to free resources from logistics and thereby increase efficiency in business operations. The growth of the door-to-door service market segment is foreseen to result from enterprise efforts aimed at meeting customers' growing demand, which changes rapidly and clamors for time and reliability in delivery, fostered by wider growth factors in consumer and commercial industries.

How Trade Agreements and Infrastructure Boost North American Air Freight

The North American air freight market is expected to witness steady growth from 2024 to 2031, driven by a strong economy, the latest logistics infrastructure, and an e-commerce industry that is growing at a very fast rate. The US and Canada are crucial due to their large networks of airports and supply chain management systems with the latest technology. Strong economic activity and high levels of customers in the region have created a prevalent demand for timely product delivery, hence fueling the demand for efficient air freight services. The main factors that have contributed to the significant increase in the market include the increasing prominence of just-in-time delivery models and the growth of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. Critical trade relationships and agreements, such as the USMCA, give North America an advantage in the smooth running of seamless cross-border air freight operations.

Air Freight Market Insights

Drivers

E-Commerce Boom

Technological Advancements

Just-in-Time Inventory

Restraints

High Costs

Regulatory Challenges

Economic Fluctuations

Key Players Operating within the Air Freight Market

UPS

DHL

Panalpina

Sinotrans

Agility Logistics

Geodis

Dimerco

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Nippon Express

Key Question Covered in the Global Air Freight Market Report

What are the major factors driving the growth of the air freight market?

What is the expected worth of the market to be achieved by 2031?

What are the segments covered in this report?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (e-commerce boom and technological advancements), restraints (high initial costs and regulatory complexities) opportunities (digital transformation and partnerships & alliances), and challenges (security risks and competitive pressure) influencing the growth of the air freight market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the air freight market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the air freight market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

