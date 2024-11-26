Enovix Expands Leadership Team with Battery Industry Veteran Dr. Hongwei Yan

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global leader in high-performance batteries, today announced the appointment of Dr. Hongwei Yan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), reporting directly to CEO Dr. Raj Talluri. In this role, Dr. Yan will work in concert with the CEO and the leadership team to drive technology development, customer qualification and the 2025 scale up of the company’s Malaysia high-volume manufacturing plant.

“This hire is a big win for us,” said T.J. Rodgers, Enovix Chairman. “We all know that Korea and China lead the world in lithium-ion batteries. Now, we have a top scientist who has worked at both Korea’s No. 1 battery company, Samsung SDI, and China’s No. 1 battery company, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) where he led over 30 battery qualifications with a 100% success rate for a Tier 1 US mobile customer. He brings us deep technical relationships with the battery experts at our top customers, an in-depth understanding of their qualification processes, and a successful track record in working with them to scale their production.”

Enovix CEO Dr. Raj Talluri added, “I personally run our commercialization effort, and I’m thrilled to welcome Hongwei, an experienced technical expert, to my staff. Hongwei’s extensive technical background in lithium-ion battery technology – demonstrated by his 8 patents and 21 peer-reviewed publications, and hands-on Tier 1 qualification experience at smartphone OEMs – will greatly strengthen our commercialization effort.”

Dr. Yan said, “I am excited to join Enovix and contribute to the company’s mission. Based on my experience at ATL and Samsung, I know there is significant demand among Tier 1 smartphone OEMs for a high energy density battery that meets cycle life and charge time requirements. Enovix’s innovative architecture is the only one to enable 100% active silicon anode technology, making it an ideal solution for this market. My interactions with the Enovix team show it has the capabilities to drive successful qualification and manufacturing to scale. I look forward to being part of this team.”

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

