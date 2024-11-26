NeuroNOS Appoints Nobel Laureate, Roger D. Kornberg, to Scientific Advisory Board

DUBLIN and GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroNOS, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative treatments for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other complex neurological conditions, and a subsidiary of Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR), is proud to announce the appointment of Professor Roger D. Kornberg, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This appointment marks a key milestone in NeuroNOS’s commitment to advancing scientific innovation and improving the lives of individuals affected by neurological disorders.

Professor Kornberg, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2006 for his groundbreaking work in molecular biology, is a renowned leader in the field of eukaryotic gene transcription. His pioneering research has significantly advanced the understanding of cellular and molecular mechanisms, and his exceptional contributions continue to shape the future of biomedicine. A professor at Stanford University and a member of numerous prestigious scientific organizations, Prof. Kornberg’s remarkable expertise will be instrumental in driving NeuroNOS’s mission to develop targeted, next-generation therapies.

As NeuroNOS accelerates its efforts to address the unmet needs of individuals and families affected by ASD and related conditions, Prof. Kornberg will provide valuable insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying these disorders. His unparalleled background in molecular biology and translational science will serve as a cornerstone for the company’s strategy, particularly in identifying novel therapeutic targets and optimizing treatments.

“We are truly honored to welcome Prof. Kornberg to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Amir Avniel, CEO of NeuroNOS. “His extraordinary expertise and unwavering commitment to scientific discovery will be vital as we work to bring innovative treatments to patients with ASD and other complex neurological conditions. Prof. Kornberg’s visionary approach aligns with our goals, and together, we aim to transform the treatment landscape for brain health.”

“Prof. Kornberg’s appointment represents a monumental step forward for NeuroNOS and underscores our dedication to advancing scientific excellence,” said Professor Haitham Amal, Chief Scientific Officer of NeuroNOS. “His vast knowledge and pioneering work in molecular biology will significantly enhance our research and development initiatives, bringing us closer to breakthroughs that can make a real difference in the lives of those suffering from ASD and other neurological disorders.”

“I am excited to join the remarkable team at NeuroNOS in its quest to deliver transformative therapies,” said Professor Kornberg. “Understanding and addressing neurological disorders like ASD is one of the most pressing scientific challenges of our time. NeuroNOS’s innovative approach is a beacon of hope, and I look forward to contributing to its mission of improving brain health and enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families affected by these complex conditions.”

This appointment further strengthens NeuroNOS’s commitment to scientific innovation and its focus on leveraging cutting-edge molecular insights to develop therapies that can profoundly impact the field of brain health.

About NeuroNOS

NeuroNOS is at the forefront of developing innovative treatments for neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company specializes in creating therapies based on small molecules that are capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier to regulate Nitric Oxide (NO) levels in the brain. Preclinical studies conducted by NeuroNOS have demonstrated that NO is present at elevated levels in children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and adults suffering from brain-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s and brain cancers. The company’s research has shown that managing NO levels in the brain is crucial for maintaining normal brain function. By leveraging this groundbreaking science, NeuroNOS aims to bring transformative therapies to those affected by these challenging conditions, ultimately improving patients' lives. Through collaborations with leading research institutions and experts in the field, the company is committed to advancing medical innovation and delivering life-changing treatments.

For more information, please visit https://www.neuro-nos.com.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous Nitric Oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval for its first system, LungFit® PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. Beyond Air is currently advancing its other revolutionary LungFit systems in clinical trials for the treatment of severe lung infections, such as viral community-acquired pneumonia (including COVID-19), and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) among others. Also, the Company has partnered with The Hebrew University of Jerusalem to advance a pre-clinical program dedicated to the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other neurological disorders. In addition, Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, is investigating ultra-high concentrations of NO with a proprietary delivery system to target certain solid tumors in the pre-clinical setting. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “appears,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes” “expects,” “intends,” “looks,” “projects,” “goal,” “assumes,” “targets” and similar expressions and/or the use of future tense or conditional constructions (such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should” and the like) and by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and reflect views as of the date they are made with respect to future events and financial performance. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including those related to the completion of the offering, risks related to the ability to raise additional capital; the timing and results of future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; the potential that regulatory authorities, including the FDA and comparable non-U.S. regulatory authorities, may not grant or may delay approval for our product candidates; the approach to discover and develop novel drugs, which is unproven and may never lead to efficacious or marketable products; the ability to fund and the results of further pre-clinical studies and clinical trials of our product candidates; obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property utilized by products; obtaining regulatory approval for products; competition from others using similar technology and others developing products for similar uses; dependence on collaborators; and other risks, which may, in part, be identified and described in the “Risk Factors” section of Beyond Air’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other of its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Beyond Air’s website. Beyond Air undertakes no obligation to update, and have no policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations contacts

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2577