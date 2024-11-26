Egg and Egg Products Market 2024 to 2034: A USD 28.6 Billion Industry Poised for Growth at a 7.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Egg and Egg Products Market is set to experience substantial growth, expanding from USD 14.1 billion in 2024 to USD 28.6 billion in 2034, registering a robust CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. This growth underscores the increasing global demand for egg-based nutritional products across multiple applications, including food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Egg products are gaining traction for their versatility, shelf stability, and ease of incorporation into ready-to-eat food categories. Market players are innovating with liquid eggs, egg powders, and specialized egg-based ingredients to cater to both consumer preferences and industrial demands.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a dominant market, driven by rising population, urbanization, and growing awareness of protein-rich diets. Similarly, North America and Europe are witnessing increased adoption of functional egg products, particularly in the health-conscious and vegan-friendly segments.

Rising focus on sustainability and organic farming is also shaping the dynamics of the egg and egg products market, with manufacturers striving to align with ethical and eco-friendly production practices.

How is Interest of Customer for “Free-From” Label Augmenting Sales of Egg?

Consumers along with food and beverage companies around the world have always been interested in healthy and "free-from" products. Additionally, egg's allergen-free profile has been and will continue to be one of the most significant selling points for the product due to its protein-rich, meat-free properties.

As food processing corporations strive to unleash the protein-rich characteristics of clean label ingredients to appeal to a rising pool of health-conscious customers, rivals in the egg industry are expected to keep an eye on the potential emerging in East Asia

Day by Day Opportunities

Increasing demand for high-protein snacks among millennials and athletes.

among millennials and athletes. Growing popularity of organic and free-range egg products due to rising environmental consciousness.

due to rising environmental consciousness. Expanding opportunities in functional foods and nutraceuticals , leveraging the nutritional benefits of eggs.

, leveraging the nutritional benefits of eggs. New market entrants leveraging plant-based egg alternatives to cater to vegan and vegetarian demographics.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market will grow at a CAGR of 7.3% , reaching USD 28.6 billion by 2034 .

, reaching . Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe .

holds the largest market share, followed by and . Liquid eggs dominate the product category, accounting for 40% of the market share .

. Increasing innovation in egg powder formulations for extended shelf life.

for extended shelf life. Sustainability-focused initiatives, such as cage-free eggs, are gaining momentum.





“The Egg and Egg Products Market is on a remarkable growth trajectory as consumers increasingly prioritize protein-rich diets and manufacturers innovate with sustainable and functional products. With emerging opportunities in organic farming and plant-based alternatives, market players are well-positioned to tap into diverse consumer needs,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Regional Analysis of Egg and Egg Products Market (2024 to 2034)

Region 2024 Market Size (USD Billion) 2034 Market Size (USD Billion) CAGR (2024 to 2034) North America 3.8 7.1 6.5 % Europe 4.1 8.3 7.0 % Asia-Pacific 5.2 11.5 8.1 % Rest of World 1.0 1.7 5.8 %

Country-wise Insights

How is the Sales of Egg in the USA Shaping?

The Egg and Egg Products Market in the United States is likely to grow over the forecast timeframe, primarily due to an increasing number of specialty stores in developed markets that offer protein-rich dietary supplements, which is expected to boost regional market expansion. Furthermore, a significant portion of the country's population is lactose intolerant, making reaching the body's daily protein requirements more difficult. As a result, given the high protein content of eggs, demand for this source of protein is expected to rise in the country over the projection period.

Why is Consumption of Egg in China Surging?

The Egg and Egg Products Market in China is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to rising awareness of the health benefits of eggs and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, which has resulted in higher demand for healthier and lower-calorie food items. Furthermore, greater personal disposable income and a growing population are predicted to assist the country's market growth. China is predicted to make significant contributions to the East Asian Egg and Egg Products Market due to their economies' tremendous growth potential.

Furthermore, because of the country's large output, enterprises are focusing on supplying eggs to meet the growing demand from the food and beverage industry. Throughout the projection period, this factor is likely to drive egg sales in China.

Why is there a Rising Demand for Egg in Germany?

The European Union market absorbs the majority of eggs produced and its products, in addition to exports. German consumers are accustomed to high-quality, hygienic, and nutritional products manufactured in the country, resulting in increased consumption of healthy bakery and confectionary products across the country, which is predicted to fuel egg demand over the forecast period.





Category-wise Insights

Why Egg is of High Demand in The Personal Care Market?

Egg moisturizes and protects hair from heat and pollution damage, preventing dryness and damage. As a result, different forms of egg are used in the personal care sector to make shampoos and conditioners. Moisturizers, sunscreens, and face cleansers, among other personal care products also incorporate egg among other ingredients.

Furthermore, egg demand is likely to increase in the near future, as cosmetics companies increasingly use it as a key ingredient in their natural and organic-based products to maximize their benefits.

Furthermore, as the number of working women grows, so does expenditure on cosmetics and personal care, which is expected to be a market driver in the coming years.

How are Online Sales Channels for Egg Contributing towards Sales?

Given the rapid expansion of internet retailing and the growing number of manufacturers that have created stores on key internet retailing websites, the online sales channel for egg would contribute considerably to driving the market's revenues. Despite its low revenue share compared to traditional retailing channels, integrated online sales platforms, changes in the online purchasing experience for consumers, shipping, and a broader variety of online payment options are expected to drive rapid growth of this channel during the forecast period. As a result, internet shopping is expected to be the fastest-growing sales channel for eggs and its products over the forecast period.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players driving innovation and market share include:

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Rose Acre Farms

Kewpie Corporation

Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc.

OVOBEL Foods Ltd.

Interovo Egg Group B.V.

Michael Foods Inc.



Egg and Egg Products Market by Category

By Type, Egg and Egg Products Market is Segmented as:

Whole Egg

Egg White

Egg Yolk

Egg Powder

Liquid Egg

Frozen Egg

Specialty Egg

Dried Egg

Others



By End Use, Egg and Egg Products Market is Segmented as:

Food & Beverages Bakery Confectionery Sauces & Dressing Others

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharma

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed & Pet Food

HoReCa

Others





By Sales Channel, Egg and Egg Products Market is Segmented as:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region, Egg and Egg Products Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



German Translation:

Der Markt für Eier und Eiprodukte wird voraussichtlich ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen und von 14,1 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2024 auf 28,6 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2034 wachsen, was einer robusten CAGR von 7,3 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Dieses Wachstum unterstreicht die weltweit steigende Nachfrage nach Ernährungsprodukten auf Eibasis für verschiedene Anwendungen, darunter Lebensmittel und Getränke, Kosmetika und Pharmazeutika.

Eiprodukte gewinnen aufgrund ihrer Vielseitigkeit, Haltbarkeit und einfachen Integration in verzehrfertige Lebensmittelkategorien an Bedeutung. Die Marktteilnehmer sind innovativ mit Flüssigeiern, Eipulvern und speziellen Zutaten auf Eibasis, um sowohl den Vorlieben der Verbraucher als auch den Anforderungen der Industrie gerecht zu werden.

Es wird erwartet, dass sich der asiatisch-pazifische Raum zu einem dominierenden Markt entwickeln wird, angetrieben durch die wachsende Bevölkerung, die Urbanisierung und das wachsende Bewusstsein für proteinreiche Ernährung. In ähnlicher Weise verzeichnen Nordamerika und Europa eine zunehmende Akzeptanz von funktionellen Eiprodukten, insbesondere in den gesundheitsbewussten und vegan-freundlichen Segmenten.

Der zunehmende Fokus auf Nachhaltigkeit und ökologischen Landbau prägt auch die Dynamik des Marktes für Ei- und Eiprodukte, wobei die Hersteller bestrebt sind, sich an ethischen und umweltfreundlichen Produktionspraktiken auszurichten.

Wie steigert das Interesse der Kunden an einem "Free-From"-Etikett den Verkauf von Eiern?

Sowohl die Verbraucher als auch die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeunternehmen auf der ganzen Welt waren schon immer an gesunden und "frei von"-Produkten interessiert. Darüber hinaus war und ist das allergenfreie Profil von Eiern aufgrund seiner proteinreichen, fleischfreien Eigenschaften eines der wichtigsten Verkaufsargumente für das Produkt.

Da lebensmittelverarbeitende Unternehmen bestrebt sind, die proteinreichen Eigenschaften von Clean-Label-Zutaten zu entfesseln, um einen wachsenden Pool gesundheitsbewusster Kunden anzusprechen, wird erwartet, dass die Konkurrenten in der Eierindustrie ein Auge auf das Potenzial haben, das sich in Ostasien abzeichnet

Möglichkeiten Tag für Tag

· Steigende Nachfrage nach proteinreichen Snacks bei Millennials und Sportlern.

· Wachsende Beliebtheit von Bio- und Freilandeiprodukten aufgrund des steigenden Umweltbewusstseins.

· Erweiterung der Möglichkeiten bei funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln, um die ernährungsphysiologischen Vorteile von Eiern zu nutzen.

· Neue Marktteilnehmer, die pflanzliche Ei-Alternativen nutzen, um die vegane und vegetarische Bevölkerung anzusprechen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

· Der Markt wird mit einer CAGR von 7,3 % wachsen und bis 2034 28,6 Mrd. USD erreichen.

· Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum hält den größten Marktanteil, gefolgt von Nordamerika und Europa.

· Flüssigeier dominieren die Produktkategorie und machen 40 % des Marktanteils aus.

· Zunehmende Innovation bei Eipulverformulierungen für eine längere Haltbarkeit.

· Auf Nachhaltigkeit ausgerichtete Initiativen, wie z. B. Eier aus Käfighaltung, gewinnen an Dynamik.

"Der Markt für Ei- und Eiprodukte befindet sich auf einem bemerkenswerten Wachstumskurs, da die Verbraucher zunehmend einer proteinreichen Ernährung Vorrang einräumen und die Hersteller mit nachhaltigen und funktionellen Produkten innovativ sind. Mit den sich abzeichnenden Möglichkeiten im ökologischen Landbau und bei pflanzlichen Alternativen sind die Marktteilnehmer gut positioniert, um die vielfältigen Bedürfnisse der Verbraucher zu erfüllen", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für Ei und Eiprodukte (2024 bis 2034)

Region Marktgröße 2024 (Mrd. USD) Marktgröße 2034 (Mrd. USD) CAGR (2024 bis 2034) Nordamerika 3.8 7.1 6.5 % Europa 4.1 8.3 7.0 % Asien-Pazifik 5.2 11.5 8.1 % Rest der Welt 1.0 1.7 5.8 %

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Wie entwickelt sich der Verkauf von Eiern in den USA?

Der Markt für Eier und Eiprodukte in den Vereinigten Staaten wird im Prognosezeitraum wahrscheinlich wachsen, vor allem aufgrund einer zunehmenden Anzahl von Fachgeschäften in entwickelten Märkten, die proteinreiche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel anbieten, was die regionale Marktexpansion voraussichtlich ankurbeln wird. Darüber hinaus ist ein erheblicher Teil der Bevölkerung des Landes laktoseintolerant, was es schwieriger macht, den täglichen Proteinbedarf des Körpers zu decken. Angesichts des hohen Proteingehalts von Eiern wird daher erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach dieser Proteinquelle im Land im Projektionszeitraum steigen wird.

Warum steigt der Konsum von Eiern in China an?

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Eier und Eiprodukte in China im Prognosezeitraum wachsen wird, da das Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Eiern und die Einführung eines gesunden Lebensstils gestiegen ist, was zu einer höheren Nachfrage nach gesünderen und kalorienärmeren Lebensmitteln geführt hat. Darüber hinaus wird prognostiziert, dass ein höheres persönliches verfügbares Einkommen und eine wachsende Bevölkerung das Marktwachstum des Landes unterstützen werden. Es wird prognostiziert, dass China aufgrund des enormen Wachstumspotenzials seiner Volkswirtschaften einen erheblichen Beitrag zum ostasiatischen Markt für Eier und Eiprodukte leisten wird.

Darüber hinaus konzentrieren sich die Unternehmen aufgrund der großen Produktion des Landes auf die Lieferung von Eiern, um die wachsende Nachfrage aus der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie zu befriedigen. Während des gesamten Prognosezeitraums dürfte dieser Faktor den Eierverkauf in China ankurbeln.

Warum gibt es eine steigende Nachfrage nach Eiern in Deutschland?

Der Markt der Europäischen Union nimmt neben den Ausfuhren den Großteil der erzeugten Eier und ihrer Erzeugnisse auf. Die deutschen Verbraucher sind an hochwertige, hygienische und nahrhafte Produkte gewöhnt, die im Land hergestellt werden, was zu einem erhöhten Verbrauch von gesunden Back- und Süßwaren im ganzen Land führt, was die Nachfrage nach Eiern im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich ankurbeln wird.

Einblicke nach Kategorien

Warum ist Ei auf dem Körperpflegemarkt so gefragt?

Ei spendet Feuchtigkeit und schützt das Haar vor Hitze- und Umweltverschmutzungsschäden und beugt Trockenheit und Schäden vor. Daher werden im Bereich der Körperpflege verschiedene Formen von Ei zur Herstellung von Shampoos und Conditionern verwendet. Feuchtigkeitscremes, Sonnenschutzmittel und Gesichtsreiniger sowie andere Körperpflegeprodukte enthalten unter anderem auch Ei.

Darüber hinaus wird die Nachfrage nach Eiern in naher Zukunft wahrscheinlich steigen, da Kosmetikunternehmen es zunehmend als Hauptbestandteil in ihren natürlichen und biologischen Produkten verwenden, um deren Vorteile zu maximieren.

Darüber hinaus steigen mit der wachsenden Zahl erwerbstätiger Frauen auch die Ausgaben für Kosmetika und Körperpflege, die in den kommenden Jahren voraussichtlich ein Markttreiber sein werden.

Wie tragen die Online-Vertriebskanäle für Egg zum Umsatz bei?

Given the rapid expansion of internet retailing and the growing number of manufacturers that have created stores on key internet retailing websites, the online sales channel for egg would contribute considerably to driving the market's revenues. Despite its low revenue share compared to traditional retailing channels, integrated online sales platforms, changes in the online purchasing experience for consumers, shipping, and a broader variety of online payment options are expected to drive rapid growth of this channel during the forecast period. As a result, internet shopping is expected to be the fastest-growing sales channel for eggs and its products over the forecast period.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

