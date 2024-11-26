Leading Sustainable Asphalt Producer SteelPhalt™ Unveils New Brand Identity

Rebrand captures SteelPhalt’s ™ sustainability focus, building on proud 60-year history

ROTHERHAM, United Kingdom, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SteelPhalt™, a division of Harsco Environmental and a global leader in sustainable asphalt solutions, today unveiled a new brand identity that reflects its continuous commitment to sustainability through providing low-carbon products. SteelPhalt has been a pioneer in recycling and high-performance asphalt production since the 1960s and continues its legacy as a leader in sustainable asphalt solutions.

SteelPhalt’s new brand identity consists of a reimagined logo featuring a dual-arrow icon to capture the mission of turning steel slag, a co-product of steelmaking, into a sustainable product. SteelPhalt’s steel slag aggregate reduces the need for quarried aggregate while offering a sustainable waste solution to steelmakers. SteelPhalt’s website and delivery vehicles champion the new brand. The refreshed brand also signifies that SteelPhalt is poised for growth as it continually looks for opportunities to service new markets and geographies, including plans for expansion in the city of Bilbao in Spain.

“We are thrilled to lead the way in sustainable roadmaking solutions,” said Martin Gray, director of Harsco Environmental’s ecoproducts™ Europe division. “SteelPhalt has a long-standing reputation for its innovative use of recycled materials in high-performance asphalt, which our new brand identity captures.”

SteelPhalt has long embraced sustainability within its communities. Its new, environmentally-focused brand identity aligns with its corporate membership with Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust, a charity in the United Kingdom that collaborates with the local community to safeguard and enhance the environment, creating a better future for wildlife, people and green spaces.

About SteelPhalt

SteelPhalt, a division of Harsco Environmental, has been making roads more sustainable by developing and manufacturing high-performance asphalt products for roadmaking in the United Kingdom, since the 1960s. Based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, SteelPhalt is ideally located to source slag cost-effectively from the surrounding steel industry to sustainably produce asphalt that minimizes the use of virgin and mined aggregate. With a reputation for first-class products matched by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, SteelPhalt works in partnership with councils, local authorities and contractors to deliver durable roads for a sustainable world. Visit steelphalt.com to learn more.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

