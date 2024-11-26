Alpha Liquid Fund announces a strategic partnership with XNET Foundation and commits to $2m token purchase

Tampa, FL, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Fund, the leading digital asset crypto fund under Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH), a financial services and advisory firm in digital assets, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the XNET Foundation and a $2m token purchase in its $XNET token ecosystem. This partnership underscores ATH’s commitment to supporting innovative projects transforming the decentralized wireless (DeWi) sector.

XNET is revolutionizing mobile connectivity by addressing limitations in traditional network infrastructure. By leveraging blockchain coordination on Solana, Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum, and Wi-Fi 6+, XNET enables local builders to deploy LTE/5G or carrier-grade Wi-Fi in underserved areas. This decentralized, community-driven approach reduces costs, improves scalability, and creates resilient connectivity solutions, disrupting traditional Mobile Network Operator (MNO) models.

ATH’s purchase will be conducted through its dedicated OTC team, acquiring tokens directly from XNET’s treasury to support the project’s growth.

“As strategic partners, we believe XNET has the potential to redefine mobile connectivity,” said Wes Levitt, CIO of Alpha Liquid Fund. “We are committed to supporting its vision for accessible, decentralized wireless networks.”

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a premier digital asset investment firm combining strategic advisory, research, and capital investment to empower Web3 and blockchain innovations. For more information, visit www.alphatransform.io.



About Alpha Liquid Fund

Alpha Liquid Fund (AL) invests exclusively in liquid digital assets, maintaining a 90 day liquidity threshold. AL invests with a deep fundamental research approach, purchasing digital assets both on the open-market as well directly from crypto projects/issuers via OTC deals. Using institutional hedging tools and prudent management of the fund’s market exposure, as well as sector and market cap diversification within digital assets, the fund offers investors strong returns from the crypto asset class with lower volatility and drawdown risk compared to holding digital assets directly. For more information, visit https://alphasigma.fund/.



About XNET Foundation

XNET Foundation is driving innovation in decentralized wireless networks by integrating advanced technologies like blockchain, CBRS spectrum, and Wi-Fi 6+. XNET’s mission is to create scalable, adaptable, and cost-effective mobile connectivity solutions worldwide. For more information, visit https://xnet.company/.





DISCLAIMER

This is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) and Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) this information is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our information as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this press release.



The information on which the information is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.



Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.



Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.