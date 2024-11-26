Cross Keys Capital Advises MC Support Property, LLC In the Sale of Its 14,649 SQFT Medical Office Building To Montecito Medical

Fort Lauderdale, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices and healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive financial advisor to MC Support Property, LLC in the sale of a 14,649 SQFT medical office building located in Bloomington, Illinois, to Montecito Medical.

This transaction follows Cross Keys Capital’s recent advisory role in Illinois CancerCare, P.C.’s strategic partnership with The US Oncology Network. MC Support Property, LLC—a closely held real estate entity of Illinois CancerCare, P.C.—entrusted Cross Keys Capital to guide the sale of its Bloomington medical office building to Montecito Medical.

Commenting on the successful transaction, Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cross Keys Capital stated, "After assisting the Illinois CancerCare shareholders on the closing of a successful arrangement with The US Oncology Network, we are thrilled to extend our relationship with Illinois CancerCare by supporting the monetization of their real estate assets with an established and respected partner like Montecito Medical.”

Roy Barnes, Senior Associate added “Cross Keys has advised hundreds of independent medical groups monetize their businesses through various deal structures. Expanding our services to include medical real estate transactions is a natural progression for Cross Keys as an additional value added service that we can bring to our clients.”

Cross Keys Capital’s deal team consisted of Bill Britton and Roy Barnes.

Arnold & Porter, led by Karl Marschel and Chris Anderson, provided legal counsel to Illinois CancerCare, P.C. and MC Support Property, LLC.

The terms of the transaction are undisclosed.