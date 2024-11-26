IBN Initiates Coverage of Kairos Pharma Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative oncology therapeutics, has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

Kairos Pharma’s development pipeline targets drug resistance and immune suppression, two critical barriers to effective cancer treatment. The company's flagship program, ENV105, is designed to address resistance in anti-androgen and EGFR-based therapies by targeting CD105, a protein that cancer cells produce to evade treatment. This innovative approach has the potential to revitalize existing cancer drugs and deliver lasting benefits for patients. ENV105 is currently in Phase 2 trial for prostate cancer and Phase 1 trial for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs.

Beyond ENV105, Kairos is advancing a broad pipeline of novel therapies designed to enhance the immune system's ability to combat cancer. These include programs targeting immune suppression and novel treatments for autoimmune diseases. By leveraging strategic relationships, including one with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Kairos is able to accelerate clinical development while maintaining efficiency and quality.

With a robust pipeline, experienced leadership, and an intellectual property portfolio extending to 2040, Kairos Pharma is uniquely positioned to address widespread challenges in oncology, including the $11.3 billion prostate cancer market, the $14 billion lung cancer market, and the $118 billion immunotherapy sector.

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Its lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105—a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KairosPharma.com

