Bonneville School District No. 93 Enhances Safety of Students and Staff with TOMI’s SteraPaks

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today that Bonneville Joint School District No. 93, located in Bonneville County, Idaho, has integrated SteraMist technology into its cleaning protocols. This adoption underscores the district’s commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of its students and staff through advanced disinfection measures, and demonstrates the versatility of TOMI’s technology and products to serve educational institutions.

The district has recently purchased and implemented a number of SteraPaks to augment preventative measures. By employing SteraMist, the district will enhance its existing cleaning protocols, ensuring a higher level of disinfection and protection against harmful bacteria and viruses. SteraMist's cutting-edge technology effectively eliminates microorganisms, creating a cleaner, healthier environment and significantly reducing the risk of illness transmission. As a result, SteraMist will help mitigate illness-related absences as winter approaches and cold and flu season commences. The implementation of SteraMist SteraPak technology by Bonneville School District No. 93 showcases the scalability and adaptability of TOMI’s products to meet the unique challenges of educational facilities.

"Partnering with Bonneville Joint School District No. 93 is an exciting milestone as we expand the power of SteraMist to the education sector," said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver innovative disinfection solutions that protect public health and safety and reduce spread of contagious respitory viruses. By integrating SteraMist into its cleaning protocols, the district is proactively addressing illness prevention and absenteeism among students and staff. Our vision is to extend these benefits across the education system, reducing disruptions to learning while fostering healthier, more resilient school environments."

TOMI has identified the education sector as a key growth area, recognizing the growing need for effective disinfection solutions to address health risks in schools. The education sector is an important part of the $5.6B disinfection market, which is growing at a CAGR of more than 7% a year (Allied Market Research, 2024).

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

