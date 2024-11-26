CN Releases New Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today released its first Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan (IRAP), reaffirming its commitment to strengthen ties with Indigenous communities, foster mutually beneficial relationships, and create opportunities for meaningful collaboration on the journey toward genuine reconciliation. The IRAP commitments and actions were developed and shaped by the insights, priorities, and feedback received from Indigenous communities and CN employees that engage with these communities.

CN’s IRAP outlines concrete steps, measurable commitments, and a clear vision to guide CN on its reconciliation journey over the next three years, in Canada. Through this plan, CN aims to build sustainable, respectful, and long-term partnerships with Indigenous peoples.

The Action Plan is structure around five pillars:

Cultural Awareness and Employee Engagement

People and Employment

Economic Reconciliation

Community Engagement and Relationships

Environmental Stewardship, Safety and Sustainability



“Our Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan is a major milestone on CN’s path toward reconciliation with Indigenous communities. As a company, we are committed to driving meaningful change and ensuring that our efforts have a lasting, positive impact. This is about more than a plan—it's about deepening relationships, fostering collaboration, and building a better future together.”

- Olivier Chouc, Senior Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer.

CN’s IRAP reflects its commitment to continuous learning, meaningful action, and lasting progress. It provides a strong foundation for fostering positive and sustainable change, guiding the Company in its continued efforts to support, honor and respect Indigenous communities across its network.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network CN operates within or adjacent to nearly 230 reserve lands of more than 120 First Nations and Métis communities in Canada and 7 Tribal reservations in the United States. CN transportation services, connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

