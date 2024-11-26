Verizon Frontline delivers critical connectivity during U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Harvest

What you need to know:

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team supported the U.S. Forest Service with multiple mission-critical communications solutions during the harvest of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree near Wrangell, Alaska

Advanced communication technologies will assist the crew transporting the tree across the continent from Alaska to Washington, D.C.

WRANGELL, Alaska, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently completed a deployment in support of the U.S. Forest Service and other organizations during the harvest of the 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

The tree was selected from Tongass National Forest, the largest national forest in the U.S. and has already begun its journey across the continental U.S. to Washington D.C.

“Working with public safety and government agencies on such a unique operation helps enhance our flexibility,” said Paul Wood, Verizon Frontline senior manager for crisis response. “While connecting those harvesting this national symbol of the holidays was certainly outside of our usual mission, it does help us further strengthen the relationships we have built with a number of agencies we have been called upon to support during crisis situations.”

To help provide key communications services during the harvest and beyond, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered multiple solutions to the teams involved in the event.

“We’re honored to support this time-honored American tradition,” said Todd “TD” Davis, Verizon Associate Director of Network Assurance for Alaska. “Helping the team get this national symbol across the nation is a tall task, and the technologies and support provided by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team help ensure seamless operations throughout the tree’s journey across the U.S."

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or improve network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site .

