Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Skyrockets to $11.22 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Videojet Technologies, Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd. and Docod Precision Group Co., Ltd. | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Industrial Inkjet Printers market is observing significant growth. Inkjet printers use pigmented ink, which is sprayed by the print head through nozzles onto the pages. Inkjet printers are widely used in the industries for printing batch codes, attractive packaging, barcode and other product related information. In addition to this, inkjet printers are also used in textile and décor industry. These types of printers are more efficient and effective than home and office inkjet printers. The demand of the inkjet printers are expected to grow notably in the coming years due to its high efficiency, and low cost.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Industrial Inkjet Printers market comprises a vast array of wall and deck mount which are expected to register strength during the coming years.









Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Industrial Inkjet Printers Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased adoption of digital printing technology for cost-effective packaging jobs. The market, valued at $6.71 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.63% during 2023–2031.

Multifunctional inkjet printers offer features such as printing, scanning, copying, and faxing, making them an attractive option in industrial settings. In sectors such as packaging, textiles, and electronics, multifunctional inkjet printers integrate printing with scanning or labeling tasks, which reduces the need for separate machines. For instance, in September 2024, Mimaki announced the launch of four new versatile inkjet printers for the signage, textile, and industrial printing sectors. These solutions offer enhanced performance, particularly in terms of print speed and quality, while meeting the needs of professionals seeking to diversify their activities. Multifunctional inkjet printers enable manufacturers to quickly adapt to custom designs, varying print materials, and different ink types. This flexibility is essential in industries that rely heavily on branding and personalization, such as food and beverage packaging and promotional products. For example, the use of custom product labeling has proliferated in the food and beverages industry, where companies want to personalize packaging for seasonal promotions or limited editions. Multifunctional inkjet printers can easily switch between different label designs and materials, which reduces setup times and costs.

Increasing government regulation on Packaging: Government regulations on packaging, mostly regarding labeling, environmental sustainability, and traceability, are significantly growing across numerous sectors. Governments of various countries across the globe are mandating clearer, more detailed labeling on products, including expiration dates, nutritional information, batch numbers, and barcodes. These requirements are particularly stringent in sectors such as food and beverages, consumer goods, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, where consumer safety is crucial. For instance, in the European Union, food products must comply with Regulation (EU) No 1169/2011, which requires clear labeling of allergens, nutritional content, and expiration dates. Similarly, in the US, the enforcement of the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act (FPLA) is overseen by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). According to the Act, the label on the packaging must contain a declaration of identity; a declaration of responsibility (name and address of packer, manufacturer, or distributor); and a declaration of net quantity, servings, or uses. Industrial inkjet printers ensure regulatory compliance by providing the flexibility, precision, and speed required to meet these evolving standards.





Technological advancements in printhead design and ink formulation have dramatically improved the print quality and resolution of industrial inkjet printers. This enhancement allows for the printing of high-definition images, fine text, and complex graphics on various materials, expanding the applicability of inkjet printers across industries. Researchers and manufacturers are highly inclined toward exploring the efficiency of industrial inkjet printers for smart design printing. For instance, in March 2023, Canon India launched 16 new advanced printers, which provide users with exceptional work efficiency, enhanced print quality, and top-notch creativity. These printers are cost-efficient and equipped with modern technology, which caters to the customers' needs. Also, in October 2023, Videojet Technologies introduced the advanced Videojet 1880+, 1880 UHS, and 1880 HR CIJ printers. These models are designed to help minimize downtime, increase throughput, and reduce costs over the printer's life while providing efficiency, performance, and productivity. The Videojet 1880+ features built-in cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to help users meet their goals.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on type, the market is divided into continuous inkjet and drop on demand inkjet. The drop on demand held the largest share of the industrial inkjet printers market in 2023.





Based on industry, the market is bifurcated into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, electronics and semiconductors, textile, automotive, advertisement and publishing and others. The food and beverages segment held the largest share of the industrial inkjet printers market in 2023.





The Industrial Inkjet Printers market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.









Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Industrial Inkjet Printers Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Docod Precision Group Co., Ltd.

Canon Inc.

REA Elektronik GmbH

CTC Japan, LTD.

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

InkJet, Inc.

HP Development Company L.P.

Xerox Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions America, LLC

Lexmark International, Inc.

Markem-Imaje

Weber Marking Systems GmbH

Squid Ink

Pannier Corporation

KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc.

Linx Printing Technologies

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"Canon U.S.A., Inc. announced collaborations in digital inkjet label printing with software leaders Esko, Hybrid Software, OneVision, and Ultimate Tech for the upcoming LabelStream LS2000 inkjet press.1 The LabelStream LS2000 inkjet press’ open architecture provides the integration of the Factory 4.0 process of deploying intelligent digital technologies into manufacturing and industrial processes."





"Canon and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG announced their global sales and service cooperation in inkjet printing, with a joint focus on supporting commercial print businesses striving to establish hybrid offset/digital production to meet changing print buyer needs and increase their capability to handle shorter runs of more diverse jobs"





"Fujifilm announced a joint development with Barberán to bring high-quality, single-pass inkjet to the global sign and display market . The two companies are working together to bring a new digital press to market in late 2023"





. The two companies are working together to bring a new digital press to market in late 2023" “Brother International Corporation introduced its newest inkjet printer model, the MFC-J1800DW Print & Cut All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, the brand's first printer to feature automatic paper-cutting capabilities. Print & Cut utilizes innovative Brother Blade Sensor Technology (BST) designed to cut full letter pages in half with precision. For home, small business, or crafting, the Print & Cut features full print, copy, scan, and fax functionality with the added benefit of a paper cutter for cutting perfectly sized cards, invitations, restaurant menus, shipping labels, etc.”





“Seiko Epson Corporation announced its plan to launch sales of two new models of inkjet printheads that support solvent inks in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year, beginning in April 2023. The new I3200(8)-S1HD and S800-S1 are compatible with a wide variety of inks used for industrial applications. In addition to aqueous, UV-cured, and eco-solvent inks, these models support oil-based, solvent, and other types of inks for digital printing applications in production printing.”





Industrial Inkjet Printers Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Future Outlook:

With the development of high-speed printers, manufacturers can print large volumes at faster speeds without compromising on quality. Various companies are launching high-speed inkjet printers that are essential for industries such as packaging, textiles, and automotive, where production efficiency is critical. For instance, in April 2024, Canon announced the launch of the ProStream 2000, under the ProStream 2000 series, which ensures high, consistent offset print quality at high-rated speed while extending the media grammage/speed range. Furthermore, the textile industry is experiencing a shift toward digital printing, with industrial inkjet printers becoming the preferred solution for printing high-quality, customized designs on fabrics. Technological advancements such as AI and ML have made it possible to print complex patterns, gradients, and vivid colors on textiles at high speeds, with minimal water and chemical waste compared to traditional printing methods. Therefore, technological advancements in the printing industry are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the industrial inkjet printer market growth during the forecast period.

The food and beverage segment held the largest share in the industrial inkjet printers market in 2023, accounting for 20.9%, and is expected to hold 23.1% by 2031. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the health and safety of food and beverage products necessitates the printing of information such as ingredients, batch numbers, and shelf life on these products. In addition, India's Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labeling) Regulations follow laws and regulations that mandate food and beverage labeling and packaging by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Industrial inkjet printers are used in the food and beverages industry for a wide range of food packaging products. These products include glass bottles; corrugated cartons; food and drinks cans; bags; cups; pouches trays; shrink wrap; PET; and films designed to be fast-drying, abrasion-resistant, and remain legible when flexed. The pharmaceutical industry is regulated by several laws and regulations that mandate pharmaceutical manufacturers to print codes on packaging, boxes, and blister packs to enable traceability and protect against counterfeiting. Industrial inkjet printers provide clear, high-contrast, and legible markings for 100% identification of pharmaceutical products. These printers are widely applicable to marking and coding requirements onto primary and secondary packaging, examination-glove packaging, packets, diagnostic test kit packaging, crimp caps, carton packs, injection vials, ampoules, and syringes and their packaging. Governments of various countries are focused on boosting their pharmaceutical sectors. For example, the Government of India has launched numerous initiatives to promote and increase investment in the pharmaceutical sector. In September 2020, the government launched the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the pharmaceutical sector under the Self-Reliant India initiative, with a financial outlay of ~US$ 1,783 million (INR 15,000 crore), with the scheme duration from 2020–2021 to 2028–2029.





The drop on demand inkjet segment held a larger share in the industrial inkjet printers market in 2023, accounting for 57.9%, and is expected to hold 52.2% by 2031. The continuous inkjet segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The continuous inkjet (CJI) printer continuously ejects tiny droplets of ink via a small nozzle. Each droplet is electrically charged on the basis of the desired print pattern. This electric field deflects the charged droplets, directing them onto the substrate. The ink dries instantly on the substrate and results in a clean print. These printers can print on numerous substrates, such as paper, plastic, metal, etc. The ability of CJI inkjet printers to create continuous streams of ink makes them ideal for high-speed production lines. CIJ printers are known for their reliability and minimal maintenance requirements. These printers are in high demand for performing high-speed printing for tasks such as date coding, IoT numbering, or general product marking. CIJ printers generally have a lower initial cost compared to DOD inkjet printers, making them a budget-friendly choice for the market players across various industries.





Conclusion:

In recent years, Industry 4.0 has been rapidly changing the global manufacturing landscape, introducing an era of digital transformation and smart production. For analysis and real-time monitoring of printing processes, technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics are being integrated into industrial inkjet printers. As IoT-enabled inkjet printers connect to a network of devices, data flows effortlessly across the production line. AI algorithms process this data, which enhances the capabilities of inkjet printers and enables them to operate in a digital ecosystem. The integration of Industry 4.0 and inkjet printing signifies a significant shift from traditional, isolated printing processes to a fully digitized, integrated approach. Industry 4.0 technologies can optimize and automate printing processes, which leads to faster production rates.





With projected growth to $11.22 Billion by 2031, the Industrial Inkjet Printers Market represents a significant opportunity for component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.





