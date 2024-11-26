LexisNexis Wins Gold at AMEC Awards for Communication Effectiveness

NEW YORK CITY, NY, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, was awarded gold by the International Association of Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), the body’s highest honor. Now in its 22nd year, the AMEC global awards program celebrates achievement in the field of communications research, measurement, insight, and analytics.

“Seeing the bespoke communications support our client received be recognized by a leading authority like AMEC is an honor for our team,” said Katy Fixter, General Manager, Nexis Solutions. “It reinforces our commitment to offering media intelligence data and services that really address the unique needs of each of our clients.”

The award recognized the work of Nexis® Media Intelligence and Research & Analytics, a concierge media intelligence service. Combining media metrics and human analysis, the Media Intelligence Research & Analytics team delivers bespoke media intelligence that is tailored to the objectives, market and format of their global clientele.

LexisNexis was one of four finalists in their category, “Best Crisis Comms Measurement and Reporting”. Facing sudden, industry-wide turbulence in 2023, a LexisNexis client needed bespoke media reporting to inform and measure its strategic communications. By proactively leveraging the media data and research provided by LexisNexis, the client was able to communicate in a manner that resonated with the market and then quantify the superior reception of their strategy as compared to competitors.

For more information about the awards, visit https://amecorg.com/awards/winners-2024/

For more information about Nexis® Media Intelligence Solutions visit www.lexisnexis.com/mediaintelligence

