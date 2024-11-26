Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Selected to Lead Statewide Success Coach Program

Greensboro, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) is honored to announce its selection to offer the new Success Coach Program in 71 of North Carolina’s counties. This program is a major initiative to provide continued support for families who have achieved permanence through adoption, reunification, guardianship, or custody. Success Coach is now one of many evidence-informed programs and services offered by CHS in their more than 122-year commitment to support children and families in North Carolina.

The Success Coach Program is designed to foster lasting family stability by equipping families across North Carolina with comprehensive support and resources that address their unique needs. This initiative offers personalized guidance and regular, in-home coaching sessions that continue well beyond the point of permanency, thus helping families navigate challenges, build resilience, and create safe, nurturing environments. This shift aligns with the North Carolina Division of Social Services' (NCDSS) commitment to improving long-term outcomes for children, youth, and families, ensuring they receive the ongoing support essential for lasting success.

“The Success Coach Program represents a transformative approach to supporting families beyond adoption and permanency,” said Rebecca Starnes, Chief Program Officer for CHS. “We believe family is the strongest determinant of child well-being, and our goal is to ensure that every family has the tools and support needed to provide a safe and stable home.”

Success Coach – A Journey of Strength, Support, and Advocacy

The Success Coach Program is a voluntary service available to families who have achieved permanency. Each participating family is assigned a dedicated Success Coach who meets with them for up to two years. Together, they develop personalized plans to address challenges and build on family strengths.

The program emphasizes three key pillars:

Strengthen: Coaches work with families to build resilience, enhance communication, and develop effective crisis management strategies.

Support: Success Coaches assist families in setting goals, celebrating successes, and provide guidance through challenging times.

Advocate: Coaches connect families with essential resources, advocate on their behalf, and empower them to meet their own needs.

Success Coaches play an integral role in fostering stable family environments by offering crisis support, empowering parents with new skills, assessing children’s social and emotional needs, and connecting families to additional resources in their communities.

Success Coach Program Goals

Teach new skills to enhance child well-being Provide crisis management to navigate difficult situations Build family resilience and reduce risk factors Empower families to solve problems effectively Support children’s educational needs and advocate for special services as needed

More About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is one of the leading foster care and adoption organizations in the state. Committed to the belief that every child deserves a family, CHS provides an array of services to preserve, strengthen, and reunite families, working to ensure the long-term success of children and families across North Carolina.

Contact: Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Phone: 800-632-1400

Website: www.chsnc.org

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 122 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.