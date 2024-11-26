Foundation Health Announces the Grand Opening of Its New Family Medical Clinic in Etobicoke, ON

Etobicoke, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Health is excited to announce the grand opening of its new family medical clinic at 600 The East Mall, Etobicoke, Ontario, conveniently located next to Shoppers Drug Mart. After soft-launching earlier in November, the clinic is set to provide a broad range of comprehensive services to support the health and well-being of the community.

Through its Etobicoke medical clinic, Foundation Health’s services include Women's Health, PreP and Sexual Health Services, General Family Medicine, Physiotherapy, and Occupational Therapy. The company also offers Home Care, as well as virtual Mental Health Support and Nutrition Counselling.

Foundation Health’s Etobicoke primary care clinic is staffed with CPSO-certified family doctors, administrative staff, and nursing and care coordinators, offering multidisciplinary care in a team-based setting.

Beginning in early December, Foundation Health’s Etobicoke medical clinic will be open 7 days a week, with walk-in hours extended to 8:00 PM on weekdays and 6:00 PM on weekends.

“Our country desperately needs alternative delivery models where patients from all walks of life can easily access healthcare services that actually contribute to them living longer, healthier lives,” said Sandy White, Co-founder of Foundation Health.

“Millions of Canadians don’t have a family doctor and there is a lot of buzz about the healthcare crisis across Canada. Authorizing more doctors to practice is one part of the solution,” said White. “But we believe that increasing the operational efficiency of Canada’s primary care model can also have a huge impact. An achievable 15% efficiency gain across the system through new technologies and team-based patient care could result in all Ontarians having a family doctor. The Etobicoke clinic is our first step in this direction.”

Foundation Health welcomes all area residents, schools, businesses, and community groups to join them for an Open House on December 1, 2, and 3, 2024, from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the clinic's team of dedicated doctors and friendly staff, learn more about the range of services offered, and even register with one of their family doctors. Complimentary snacks, coffee, and tea will be provided for all who attend.

Foundation Health looks forward to welcoming everyone to their new facility and is eager to become a trusted partner in the community's health and wellness journey.

About Foundation Health

Foundation Health is a Canadian health and wellness company establishing a multidisciplinary service line that includes primary care clinics, home (senior) care, self-testing devices, mobile nursing, virtual therapy, and Allied Health. The company’s mission is to help people live healthier for longer. Foundation Health is opening its first primary care clinics in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), beginning with its Etobicoke, ON location in November 2024. The company aims to expand its multidisciplinary model nationwide, improving access to quality healthcare for all Canadians.

###

Media Contact

Adam Singfield

Co-founder, Marketing & Communications Director

adam@foundationhealth.ca



Foundation Health Medical Clinic - 600 The East Mall #1A, Etobicoke, ON M9B 4B1, Canada









Attachment