FC Private Equity Realty Management Corp. and Telsec Property Corporation Press Release in Regard to Amended Agreement by Melcor REIT

The Concerned Unitholders believe that there was an overwhelming vote “against” the Original Arrangement and call on Melcor REIT to release voting tabulations.

The Concerned Unitholders plan to continue their effort to obtain fair value for the Melcor REIT units, including pursuant to the Amended Agreement, until an adequate price is offered.

Melcor REIT has wasted substantial Unitholder resources pursuant to the Original Arrangement and is now wasting additional resources with its Amended Agreement, which the Concerned Unitholders believe will ultimately be voted down.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FC Private Equity Realty Management Corp. (“Firm Capital”) and Telsec Property Corporation (“Telsec” and, together with Firm Capital, the “Concerned Unitholders”) wish to express their concern and disappointment in respect of the press release issued yesterday by Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (“Melcor REIT”) and Melcor Developments Ltd. (“Melcor Parent”) announcing the entering into of an amended and restated arrangement agreement (the “Amended Agreement”) and cancellation of the special meeting of unitholders of Melcor REIT (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held on November 26, 2024.

Cancelling the Meeting only a day before it was scheduled to be held can only mean that Melcor REIT and Melcor Parent were not satisfied with the likely outcome and that the pre-Meeting voting tabulations were overwhelmingly against the previously announced plan of arrangement among Melcor REIT, Melcor Parent and Melcor REIT GP Inc. (the “Original Arrangement”). Unitholders of Melcor REIT (“Unitholders”) have a right to view these numbers and as such, the Concerned Unitholders call on Melcor REIT to disclose the pre-Meeting voting tabulations immediately.

The nominal increase in price under the Amended Agreement to $5.50 (the “New Consideration”) per participating trust unit of Melcor REIT (the “Trust Units”) is inadequate and we believe is ultimately an attempt to circumvent what would have been a vote against the initial take-under offer made by Melcor Parent. The New Consideration includes all taxable income and the effective offer price under the Amended Agreement is $4.84 per Trust Unit, when accounting for $0.66 of undistributed income by the time the proposed transaction were to close. Further, the Amended Agreement contains an unjustifiable termination fee of $5.8 million payable to Melcor Parent.

We believe both the independent committee of Melcor REIT’s Board of Trustees and Melcor Parent are well aware any price below $6.94 per Trust Unit, being $6.50 per Trust Unit plus payment of unpaid distributions in 2024 totaling $0.44 per Trust Unit (assuming a transaction were to close by the end of fiscal 2024), is not an adequate offer to Unitholders. The Concerned Unitholders have offered to support this price in the past, and continue to support it, despite it being substantially below the Net Asset Value (NAV).

Melcor REIT has wasted a significant amount of Unitholder money and resources negotiating the original arrangement agreement and preparing for the Meeting, and is now burning through additional resources, rather than offering what we believe is a fair price to Unitholders.

We thank Unitholders who voted against the Original Arrangement and the Concerned Unitholders look forward to turning their attention towards saving Melcor REIT from the Amended Agreement, which continues to be highly self-serving to Melcor Parent, and helping to bring increased value to all Unitholders as it believes it has already done to date.

The Concerned Unitholders have engaged Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP as legal advisor and Shorecrest Group Ltd. as proxy advisor and depositary and information agent.

About Firm Capital

FC Private Equity Realty Management Corp. is a leading real estate private equity investment firm in Toronto, Canada.

About Telsec

Telsec Property Corporation is a leading real estate developer in Calgary, Canada with commercial flex industrial, retail, office, and residential property for lease and sale.

