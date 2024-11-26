Feed Ontario to release its annual Hunger Report on December 2, 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario will release the findings of the 2024 Hunger Report on Monday, December 2, 2024.

This year’s report includes an in depth look at how the services and supports provided by food banks are being affected by escalating demand and the affordability crisis. The report looks at food bank use over the year and provides insights to the misconceptions of who is relying on food banks and why poverty reduction strategies are urgently needed.

Embargoed copies of the 2024 Hunger Report will be available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 12:01am.

To request an embargoed copy, please email Andrea Waters at andrea@feedontario.ca indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.



About Feed Ontario:

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 2 meals to an Ontarian facing hunger. Learn more at www.feedontario.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Waters | Feed Ontario | andrea@feedontario.ca| 416-656-4100 x2941