Radiant Alliance and CareSource finalize strategic alliance to build new models of care

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization, and Radiant Alliance, an expanding consortium of nonprofit health and human services providers, announced today the finalization of a strategic alliance to improve health outcomes and quality of life for individuals with complex health needs.

“This alliance with independent, nonprofit providers means CareSource now has better access to more integrated health care for complex populations,” said Josh Boynton, senior vice president of complex health solutions at CareSource. “Our ability to drive efficiencies, increase transparency and create advanced payment models will benefit those we collectively serve and create cost savings for government-sponsored health care programs.”

Radiant Alliance provider members maintain their unique missions while collectively enabling the adoption of best practices, efficiencies and participation in alternative payment models. Currently, Radiant Alliance includes Genacross Lutheran Services, Metta Healthcare and United Church Homes.

Radiant Alliance member organizations provide services that include chronic disease management, end-of-life care, housing, long-term nursing care, assisted living, short-term skilled nursing and therapy, respite care, affordable independent living homes for seniors and services for at-risk youth.

"Today marks a transformative alliance between Radiant Alliance and CareSource, reflecting our shared commitment to prioritize people over profits,” said Rev. Dr. Kenneth Daniel, CEO of Radiant Alliance and United Church Homes. “Together, we embark on a journey to redefine health care with an aspiration to ensure every person with complex health needs receives the compassionate, comprehensive care they deserve."

“We are already seeing early successes that highlight the significant potential of this alliance,” said Kent Anderson, CEO of Metta Health and president of Radiant Alliance. “Radiant Alliance’s ability to show cost savings allows nonprofit providers to focus on what really matters – our missions to improve the health and quality of life of our patients.”

“Genacross is excited to join with CareSource and member organizations in Radiant Alliance to build care models that more effectively address a variety of medical and social needs for individuals,” said Rick Marshall, president and CEO of Genacross Lutheran Services and treasurer of Radiant Alliance. “Genacross’ long history of serving at-risk youth, older adults and their families will be enriched by the aggregated resources of this alliance, which also allows us to serve more people.”

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2 million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at www.caresource.com

About Radiant Alliance

Radiant Alliance is an affiliation of nonprofit organizations revolutionizing the landscape of health care through an unwavering commitment to innovation, compassionate care, and the power of human connection. Current members of the affiliation include Metta Health Care, United Church Homes, and Genacross Lutheran Services. Our aim is to create a brighter future by providing access to comprehensive supportive services across the health care continuum. With innovation as a guiding light and the human spirit as its driving force, Radiant Alliance takes an active hand in creating a bolder and brighter future. Together, the alliance cultivates collective growth, empowers individuals to fearlessly embrace their health choices and works to build a health care system that nurtures the well-being of all.

For more information, visit RadiantAlliance.org

About Genacross Lutheran Services

Genacross Lutheran Services has been serving people in need since 1860. Today, nearly 3,000 people of all ages throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan benefit from Genacross programs and services that foster compassionate care and wellness in many areas of life. As a nonprofit organization, Genacross provides a spectrum of care, including long-term nursing care, assisted living, short-term skilled nursing and therapy, respite care, home health, affordable independent living homes for seniors, and community-based residential care and treatment programs for high-risk youth. Genacross is a faith-based social ministry headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, and affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and recognized by the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod (LCMS).

About Metta Healthcare

Metta Healthcare’s mission is about transforming the experience of health care by creating and providing innovative, world-class solutions that support patients and families as well as not-for-profit organizations dedicated to serving their communities through superior care and superior services. Metta Healthcare is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Metta Health care employs more than 1,400 staff members and serves more than 18,000 patients each year in 59 counties throughout Ohio by providing health care for those with chronic, serious, or complex illness.

About United Church Homes

For more than a century, United Church Homes has been dedicated to transforming the lives of older adults with quality housing and compassionate care. Now recognized as the 19th largest multisite nonprofit senior living organization in the U.S., according to the 2024 LeadingAge Ziegler 200 ranking, UCH proudly serves nearly 7,000 residents across more than 90 vibrant communities in 15 states and two Native American nations. Driven by a mission to redefine aging, UCH creates a culture of community, wholeness and peace for those it has the honor to serve. As a founding member of Radiant Alliance, United Church Homes continues to lead the way in shaping the future of senior living.