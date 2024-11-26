Folding E-Scooter Market Set for 2.6% CAGR Growth, Expected to Hit USD 852.9 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global folding e-scooter market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 659.8 million in 2024 and grow to USD 852.9 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Folding e-scooters are witnessing growing popularity worldwide, particularly in emerging markets such as India and China, where the demand for compact mobility solutions is increasing. Consumers are seeking convenient options for urban commuting, last-mile connectivity, and short-distance travel.

The foldable design of these scooters offers users the advantage of easy transportation and storage. Riders can effortlessly carry them on public transport, store them in compact spaces, or keep them at home or the workplace.

Additionally, the demand for folding electric scooters is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the rising preference for eco-friendly transportation solutions in urban settings. Increased regulatory backing for vehicle electrification and the widespread appeal of micro-mobility services are further expected to boost sales.

The growing demand for folding e-scooters, which are small in size and easy to transport, fuels the opportunities for the folding e-scooter market. It's not just efficient but also enjoyable and low-maintenance. The high cost of folding e-scooters, on the other hand, limits market expansion

Market Dynamics

What are the Factors Propelling the Growth of the Folding E-Scooter Market?

The demand for folding e-scooters is rising as people become more aware of social alienation. Folding e- scooter sharing services are becoming more popular in countries like Spain, the United States, Germany, and France, which has increased demand for battery-powered two-wheelers.

Since 2016, the use of sharing services has increased at an exponential rate. This service is currently used by more than 90 cities and colleges throughout the world, with roughly 95 per cent of scooters having an electric drivetrain.

The adoption of folding e-scooters is being aided by increasing monetary and non-monetary incentives. Furthermore, the desire for sustainable urban mobility and modern transportation infrastructure is driving the move from traditional to electric modes of transportation. The impact of folding e-scooters on energy security and air quality is expected to be good.

What are Trends in the Folding E-Scooter Market?

Cities throughout the world are preparing for a new era of urban mobility centered on the concept of using sustainable transportation vehicles throughout the city to reduce traffic congestion and emissions for a clean and fresh environment, which leads to the demand for folding e-scooter.

Public transportation has been widely used in large urban areas for many years, even for small distances. Buses and taxis are examples of public transportation vehicles that contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.

As a result, the adoption of folding e-scooter is surging. Due to growing environmental concerns, consumers are increasingly choosing individual transportation options, such as scooters and cars, over public transportation vehicles.

What are the Challenges in the Folding E-Scooter Market?

Currently, the number of electric charging stations worldwide appears to be insufficient in comparison to the number of electric vehicles. Folding e-scooters' sales prospects are being hampered by concerns about range.

In some countries, the ability to charge at any time and from any location is a major concern. Manufacturers offer self-owned charging services, but they are insufficient to close the gap, making the charging process difficult for many consumers.

Key Takeaways for the Folding E-Scooter Market:

Rising Demand for Compact Mobility : The market is driven by the increasing need for compact and convenient transportation solutions, particularly in urban areas.

: The market is driven by the increasing need for compact and convenient transportation solutions, particularly in urban areas. Popularity in Emerging Markets : Countries like India and China are key growth hubs due to urbanization and rising demand for last-mile connectivity.

: Countries like India and China are key growth hubs due to urbanization and rising demand for last-mile connectivity. Foldable Design Advantage : The foldable feature offers easy storage and portability, making these scooters ideal for integration with public transport systems and small-space living.

: The foldable feature offers easy storage and portability, making these scooters ideal for integration with public transport systems and small-space living. Eco-Friendly Transportation : The growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility solutions is significantly boosting the market.

: The growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility solutions is significantly boosting the market. Regulatory Support : Government initiatives promoting vehicle electrification are providing a conducive environment for market growth.

: Government initiatives promoting vehicle electrification are providing a conducive environment for market growth. Micro-Mobility Trends : The increasing adoption of micro-mobility services is contributing to the demand for folding e-scooters as a practical solution for short-distance travel.

: The increasing adoption of micro-mobility services is contributing to the demand for folding e-scooters as a practical solution for short-distance travel. Urban Lifestyle Adaptation: Folding e-scooters are becoming a preferred choice for commuters looking for efficient and flexible urban transportation options.



Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 3.9% China 2.9% United States 1.5% Italy 1.7% France 1.8%

Prominent Drivers of the Folding E-Scooter Market:

Urbanization and Traffic Congestion : The rising population in urban areas has increased the need for efficient, compact, and quick mobility solutions, making folding e-scooters a practical choice.

: The rising population in urban areas has increased the need for efficient, compact, and quick mobility solutions, making folding e-scooters a practical choice. Demand for Last-Mile Connectivity : Consumers seek convenient transportation options to bridge the gap between public transit systems and final destinations.

: Consumers seek convenient transportation options to bridge the gap between public transit systems and final destinations. Portability and Convenience : The foldable design allows easy storage and transport, enabling users to carry them on public transport, store them in limited spaces, and use them for multi-modal commuting.

: The foldable design allows easy storage and transport, enabling users to carry them on public transport, store them in limited spaces, and use them for multi-modal commuting. Environmental Awareness : Growing concerns about pollution and carbon emissions are driving the demand for eco-friendly transportation alternatives like folding e-scooters.

: Growing concerns about pollution and carbon emissions are driving the demand for eco-friendly transportation alternatives like folding e-scooters. Supportive Government Policies : Policies promoting electric vehicle adoption and sustainable transportation solutions are fostering market growth.

: Policies promoting electric vehicle adoption and sustainable transportation solutions are fostering market growth. Rising Popularity of Micro-Mobility : The increasing adoption of shared mobility services, including e-scooter rentals, is bolstering demand.

: The increasing adoption of shared mobility services, including e-scooter rentals, is bolstering demand. Cost-Effective Mobility Solution : Folding e-scooters offer an affordable alternative for short-distance travel, appealing to cost-conscious consumers.

: Folding e-scooters offer an affordable alternative for short-distance travel, appealing to cost-conscious consumers. Technological Advancements: Innovations in battery technology, lightweight materials, and improved safety features are enhancing the performance and appeal of folding e-scooters.

Challenges Faced by the Folding E-Scooter Market:

High Initial Cost : Despite being cost-effective in the long run, the upfront price of folding e-scooters can deter budget-conscious consumers.

: Despite being cost-effective in the long run, the upfront price of folding e-scooters can deter budget-conscious consumers. Limited Range : The relatively short battery range makes these scooters less suitable for longer commutes, reducing their appeal in certain scenarios.

: The relatively short battery range makes these scooters less suitable for longer commutes, reducing their appeal in certain scenarios. Durability Concerns : Frequent folding and unfolding can lead to wear and tear, raising questions about long-term durability and reliability.

: Frequent folding and unfolding can lead to wear and tear, raising questions about long-term durability and reliability. Infrastructure Limitations : The lack of dedicated e-scooter lanes and parking facilities in many cities can hinder seamless usage and adoption.

: The lack of dedicated e-scooter lanes and parking facilities in many cities can hinder seamless usage and adoption. Safety Issues : Limited awareness and improper use of e-scooters can lead to accidents, while inadequate safety regulations may exacerbate these concerns.

: Limited awareness and improper use of e-scooters can lead to accidents, while inadequate safety regulations may exacerbate these concerns. Weather Dependency : Folding e-scooters are less practical in adverse weather conditions such as rain or snow, which may limit their usability in certain regions.

: Folding e-scooters are less practical in adverse weather conditions such as rain or snow, which may limit their usability in certain regions. Competition from Alternatives : The availability of other micro-mobility solutions, such as bicycles and traditional e-scooters, can create market competition.

: The availability of other micro-mobility solutions, such as bicycles and traditional e-scooters, can create market competition. Battery Maintenance and Replacement: Battery degradation over time and the cost of replacement can pose challenges for consumers and manufacturers alike.

“The folding e-scooter market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for compact, eco-friendly urban mobility solutions. As cities become more congested, these scooters offer a convenient, portable, and sustainable option for last-mile connectivity and short-distance travel. With growing adoption in emerging markets and supportive regulatory trends, the future looks promising for this sector.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competition Outlook

The global folding e-scooter market is consolidated with the presence of several leading companies. These companies are engaging in acquisitions and mergers, mainly with those firms possessing good technologies. These acquisitions are anticipated to enable the companies to reach a wide customer base and extent their geographic footprint.

A few other companies are focusing on joining hands with start-ups to co-develop unique products and gain more profits. They are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in their e-scooters to offer new features, such as real-time traffic information, music player, Bluetooth, facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, and multilingual voice interface.

Industry Updates

In January 2024, Cambridge-based Riley Scooter launched a new RS3 e-scooter in the United States. It is considered the world’s first-ever compact and foldable e-scooter. The company conducted stress testing on the scooter for about nine months before releasing it in the country. It can be easily folded and stored in small spaces, which is a beneficial property that daily commuters often require.

In December 2023, Shimizu Corporation, headquartered in Japan, launched a novel e-scooter called Arma to enhance urban commuting. The product is set to be one of the world’s most lightweight and compact folding e-scooters that has a weight of only 10 lbs. The scooter can be easily compacted to the size of a printed paper in less than 30 seconds, which would make it a portable case.

In September 2023, Japan-based Honda Motor Co., Ltd. introduced a new e-scooter named Motocompacto. On a single charge, it provides a range of up to 19 km and is emission free. It was mainly developed for modern commuters across cities who find it difficult to maneuver large-sized vehicles.



Leading Folding E-scooter Brands

Hoverpro

AuroraElectrico

Huaihai Holding Group

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd

Mearth

PX Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Jiangsu NWOW Technology Co., Ltd

EcoReco Electric Scooter

Turboant

GOTRAX

Xiaomi

Zhejiang Langhui Technology Co., Ltd

Sevenstar Technology Co., Ltd

Weebot

Ducati

Shenzhen Yushui Technology Co., Ltd

Yeaphi

Ren Jieh Co., Ltd

RADBOARDS

Jager

Regional Analysis for Folding E-Scooter Market:

North America : High adoption driven by growing demand for micro-mobility solutions and environmental awareness; key markets include the United States and Canada.

: High adoption driven by growing demand for micro-mobility solutions and environmental awareness; key markets include the United States and Canada. Europe : Strong regulatory support for electric mobility and widespread urban micro-mobility initiatives; major contributors are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

: Strong regulatory support for electric mobility and widespread urban micro-mobility initiatives; major contributors are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Asia-Pacific : Rapid urbanization and rising demand for last-mile connectivity in developing countries like India and China; Japan and South Korea are also significant players due to advanced technology adoption.

: Rapid urbanization and rising demand for last-mile connectivity in developing countries like India and China; Japan and South Korea are also significant players due to advanced technology adoption. Latin America : Growing awareness of eco-friendly transportation and increasing urbanization are driving demand, with markets like Brazil and Mexico showing potential.

: Growing awareness of eco-friendly transportation and increasing urbanization are driving demand, with markets like Brazil and Mexico showing potential. Middle East and Africa: Steady growth influenced by urban expansion and increasing focus on sustainable mobility, particularly in the UAE and South Africa.



Key Segments of Market Report

By Battery Type:

Based on battery type, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, Sealed Lead-Acid Batteries and Others.

By Motor Power:

Up to 250 W, 250 W - 500 W, 500 W - 750 W, and Above 750 W

By speed Range:

Up to 15km/hr, 15-25 Km/hr, 25-35 Km/hr, Above 35 Km/hr

By Application:

Based on application the industry is segmented into Personal and Commercial (Ride sharing, Last Mile Delivery, Rentals)

By Sales Channels:

Based on sales channel, the industry is segmented into Online (E- Commerce Platform, Company Website) and Offline (Retail Stores, Supermarkets)

By Region:

Information is given about key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

