G6 Networks Launches GSX Token: A Game-Changer for Transparent and Accessible Blockchain Solutions

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Networks has officially launched its GSX token, marking a significant milestone in advancing accessibility and transparency within the blockchain ecosystem. Offered at a fixed price of $0.85 per token across three tiers, the fair launch ensures equal opportunities for participants. Early supporters will also benefit from bonus allocations, underscoring G6’s commitment to fostering trust and community engagement. GSX powers critical functionalities, including decentralized governance, staking, and distributed storage, cementing its role as a real-world utility token.

To amplify the launch, G6 Networks has introduced an airdrop campaign aimed at rewarding early adopters and building an active community. Hosted on the Intract platform, the campaign employs an XP-based points system that encourages participants to engage with the project through social tasks and updates. The airdrop extends into an incentivized testnet phase, promoting sustained involvement in the platform’s growth and technical development.

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance

G6 Networks prioritizes regulatory adherence, aligning fully with the European Union’s MiCA framework and global AML and KYC standards. Documentation submitted to the National Bank of Hungary reflects its commitment to providing a secure and compliant environment for users.

“The GSX fair launch and airdrop campaign reflect our vision of a decentralized and community-driven blockchain ecosystem,” said Gabor Bovai and David Six Pethes, founders of G6 Networks. “Our adherence to MiCA and global regulatory standards ensures a solid foundation for a secure and innovative future.”

Overcoming Blockchain Challenges

G6 Networks addresses critical barriers to blockchain adoption, such as complexity, privacy concerns, and enterprise integration challenges. Through its innovative solutions, including event proofs and identity management on the upcoming Gen6 public chain, G6 bridges the gap between traditional IT systems and Web3 technologies.

Milestones and Future Plans

Since its founding in 2023, G6 Networks has achieved key milestones, including:

Joining the Polkadot Blockchain Academy

Securing $244,000 in funding from the Polkadot Treasury

in funding from the Polkadot Treasury Launching the G6 MiddleWare (MW) hybrid technology



Looking ahead, G6 plans to begin private chain pre-booking in December 2024, host its Token Generation Event (TGE) in January 2025, and deliver enterprise-grade products by Q2 2025.

Global Partnerships and Community Support

With operations in Estonia and token issuance in Hungary, G6 Networks is 100% EU-regulated. Partnerships span Indonesia, Brazil, and the EU, while validator sales have raised $700,000, showcasing strong community and investor confidence.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93dd1444-5182-4082-980a-870118c15b5a