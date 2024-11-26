Westwood One Introduces the Next Evening Star of Country Music Radio with Launch of “Country Nights Live with Bev Rainey”

Five-Hour Nightly Country Show to Feature Biggest Stars in Country Music and Fast-rising Artists, Music City News, Fan Interactions

“Country Nights Live with Bev Rainey” Will Broadcast Live from Nashville Beginning Tuesday, December 31, 2024, from 7pm to Midnight

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One today announced the launch of a new nighttime Country music radio show, “Country Nights Live with Bev Rainey.” The engaging five-hour nightly program will broadcast live from Nashville. Hosted by award-winning Country radio personality Bev Rainey, the show will engage listeners with top stars and showcase new talent. “Country Nights Live with Bev Rainey” is available seven days a week airing 7:00pm to Midnight. The show will debut on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, in markets across the U.S.

“Country Nights Live with Bev Rainey” is packed with chart-topping Country music and the hottest Country stars. It will deliver the latest news and gossip from Music City. Bev's colorful storytelling and lively listener interactions from across the U.S. create a fun, fast-paced nighttime entertainment extravaganza.

A seasoned broadcaster and entertainer, Bev is known for her fun, uplifting on-air presence, deep knowledge of Country music, and genuine connection with fans.

Bev Rainey said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting ‘Country Nights Live’ and joining the Westwood One team. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the pros at Cumulus Country’s Nashville nerve-center. From the moment I began in Country radio, it’s been my dream to broadcast nationally, live from the capital of Country music!”

“The fresh adrenaline in ‘Country Nights Live’ will come from Bev’s ability to spontaneously interact with fans from all over America,” according to Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer for Cumulus Media. “This key daypart deserves more showmanship and razzle-dazzle than Country, as a format, has historically given it. As we welcome Bev, everything changes in the New Year!”

To get “Country Nights with Bev Rainey” for your station, contact Neal Weiner, VP, Affiliate Sales, Westwood One, at nweiner@westwoodone.com or at 206.335.5259.

About Bev Rainey

Award-winning Country radio personality Bev Rainey hosts Westwood One’s nationally syndicated nighttime Country Music radio show, “Country Nights Live with Bev Rainey”, airing live from Nashville seven days a week. The five-hour show brings the very best in Country music and its most exciting stars and up-and-coming artists to Country fans across the U.S.

Bev grew up as an Air Force brat and has lived everywhere from Memphis to the Navajo reservation. Bev spent 29 years in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on-air and as a Program Director. Bev’s accolades include two dozen New Mexico Broadcasters Association ‘Excellence in Broadcasting’ awards, the ‘Ladies’ Choice’ award from New Mexico Woman Magazine and national awards including the ‘Innovation in Music Award.’ Bev has known many Country artists long before they were famous. Just ask her, Bev’s got the scoop!

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.