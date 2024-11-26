Canon Medical Unveils Vantage Galan 3T / Supreme Edition, Optimizing MRI Imaging for Performance and Efficiency

Tustin, Ca, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA has announced the commercial release of the Vantage Galan 3T / Supreme Edition, an advanced MRI system featuring all Canon-manufactured components, including an innovative Real-time platform and precision Japan-made magnet technology. This system enhances imaging performance, streamlines operational workflow, and improves patient comfort.

The Vantage Galan 3T / Supreme Edition leverages Canon's Altivity suite of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, which assist clinicians by optimizing image quality and reducing scan times. This integration of AI with MRI technology marks Canon Medical's commitment to addressing healthcare challenges and providing reliable solutions for demanding clinical environments.

"With the Vantage Galan 3T / Supreme Edition, we've reimagined what's possible in an MRI system," said Mark Totina, Director, MR Business Unit. "Our new real-time platform and AI-driven enhancements deliver high-quality imaging and operational efficiency, helping clinicians meet the diverse needs of patients and healthcare facilities today."

This system includes Canon's AI technologies, the Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) and Precise IQ Engine (PIQE), which offer increased resolution and faster scans for improved productivity and assistance/support in diagnosis. The precise craftsmanship of the Japan-made magnet provides highly stable imaging with an expanded Field of View (FOV), delivering a reliable diagnostic tool for healthcare professionals.

Canon Medical will showcase the Vantage Galan 3T / Supreme Edition at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 conference in Chicago, Illinois, from December 1 to 6, 2024. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit Canon Medical's booth North Hall, #6713, #7313 or contact your local Canon representative.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services

radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon/