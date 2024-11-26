Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 24.34 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market size is predicted to increase from USD 10.84 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 24.34 billion by 2034. The Europe osteoarthritis therapeutics market size was valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2024.





The osteoarthritis therapeutics market is driven by the rising instances of osteoarthritis and technological advancements in surgical technologies.

With the expansion of the senior age population, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is also anticipated to expand as arthritis is the most common ailment associated with physical disability among older people. The condition occurs in hands, neck, lower back, and joints of muscles, and is a result of factors such as obesity, poor posture, or working out injured joints.

Market growth is also associated with the increasing prevalence of arthritis like osteoarthritis of the hip or knee. Further, the market is also being pushed by the necessity of cell-based treatments as stem cell based therapies and epithelial design have developed to preclude total hip replacement or at least delay the procedure. These factors such as the expanding population and the rise in the number of arthritic patients are positive for the market, alongside the presence of expanding research and growing federal support.

Key Insights

Europe dominated the osteoarthritis therapeutics market with the largest market share of 47% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

By drugs, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory modifications (NSAIDs) contributed the biggest market share of 39% in 2023.

By anatomy, the knee osteoarthritis segment accounted for the highest market share of 44% in 2023.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment generated a major market share of 38% in 2023.

By route of administration, the parenteral route segment dominated the market in 2023.

How does AI Impact the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market?

AI significantly impacts the osteoarthritis therapeutics market. Artificial Intelligence can analyze vast datasets and identify potential drug candidates, revolutionizing the drug discovery and development process. It significantly improves drug development efficiency. By analyzing patient-specific data, such as genetics and health history, AI helps develop personalized medicines for osteoarthritis. It also helps design and execute clinical trials for osteoarthritis treatments. Moreover, AI reduces the overall costs associated with drug development.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

Europe Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2034

According to Precedence Research, The Europe osteoarthritis therapeutics market size is worth USD 4.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% to reach a market size of USD 11.44 billion by the year 2026.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of 47% in 2023. The rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, obesity, sports-related injuries, and road traffic accidents contributed to regional dominance. The region also boasts leading market players, contributing to market expansion. Moreover, rising research and development activities for drug discovery, approval of novel treatments for arthritis, and the growing population ages 65 and above are some of the major factors contributing to regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis. Rising healthcare expenditures, sedentary lifestyles, and rising awareness about early diagnosis and prevention also boost the market. In addition to this, increasing government investments to advance healthcare systems and boost drug discovery contribute to market expansion in the region.



Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Shares and Revenue Analysis by Region

The North America osteoarthritis therapeutics market held the second largest market share of 28% and the market revenue was valued at USD 2.53 billion in 2023.

The Asia Pacific osteoarthritis therapeutics market contributed more than 20% of market share and the market revenue surpassed USD 1.18 billion in 2023.

LAMEA region recorded a market share of 5% in 2023. The LAMEA osteoarthritis therapeutics market revenue was estimated at USD 450 million in 2023.



Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9.91 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 10.84 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 24.34 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 9.4 % Leading Region Europe Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion Key Segments Covered By Drugs, By Anatomy, By Purchasing Pattern, By Distribution Channel and By Route of Administration and By Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Counties Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Key Companies Covered Abbott Laboratories, ABIOGEN PHARMA S.p.A, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Bioventus, Eli Lilly and Company., Ferring B.V., Flexion Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Horizon Therapeutics plc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Medivir, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Novartis AG, OrthogenRx, Inc., Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Pfizer, Inc., PHARMED LTD., Regeneron and Others. New Year Offer !!!

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis

Drug Type Analysis

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory modifications (NSAIDs) segment led the osteoarthritis therapeutics market with the largest share in 2023. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used in the treatment of osteoarthritis to reduce conditions such as pain, inflammation, or fever. They also address headaches, sprains, strains, arthritis, muscle pain, swelling and redness, and fever, and in acute trauma situations, reduce the need for opioids. Common NSAIDs include aspirin, ibuprofen, and naproxen sodium. These come in several types, including tablets, liquids, capsules, gels, and creams.

Anatomy Analysis

The knee osteoarthritis segment dominated the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2023. Osteoarthritis of the knee, referred to as degenerative joint disease, occurs due to wear and tear of the knee joint. This causes the knee to lock or experience pain and stiffness with swelling as active movement is performed.

Symptoms include exacerbation of the joint pain associated with movement, stiffness, and joint effusion. Uncontrolled thigh knee break when walking or weight bearing these cracks or pops within the joint. The condition of osteoarthritis in the knee cannot be treated. However, some measures exist that can manage the effects and delay the deterioration stages. These include weight reduction, NSAID medications, knee sleeves/knee braces, steroid injections, and final knee replacements if the pain is persistent and intolerable.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The hospital pharmacies segment led the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2023, capturing the largest market share. This is mainly due to the easy availability of prescription drugs for osteoarthritis. Moreover, governments are making efforts to advance these pharmacies by providing substantial funds. In addition, rising collaboration between hospital pharmacies and R&D institutes to discover novel drugs further boosted the segment.

Route of Administration Analysis

The parental route dominated the osteoarthritis therapeutics market, with the largest share in 2023. The injectable route was found to be the most preferred route. Other factors that further boost the acceptance of treatment via the parenteral method for osteoarthritis are its ease of use and enhanced pharmacokinetics. Oral medications are not as effective as injections, and injectable medications are absorbed more quickly within the body as they bypass the gastrointestinal tract and digestion processes.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising prevalence of osteoarthritis to drive the market

The number of individuals suffering from osteoarthritis is rising rapidly, accounting for a total of 595 million people in 2020. It is estimated that by 2050, the number of patients with osteoarthritis will reach one billion. The most affected joints are the knee, hip, and hand joints. The causes of this upsurge include a rising geriatric population, high fertility rates, obesity, a history of injury to the joints, and excessive use of any movements. Obesity can also predispose one to osteoarthritis.

Restraint: Side effects of medication hamper the growth of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market

Side effects associated with medication used to treat osteoarthritis hamper the market growth. Corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory analgesics, and opioid pain relief medicines are prescribed for inflamed joints. They can lead to complications such as hyperglycemia, hypertension, skin pigmentation, contagions, and ocular disturbances. Anti-inflammatory analgesics, besides their beneficial effects, may lead to adverse events such as impairment of the gastric mucosa, gastritis, gastrointestinal bleeding, or peptic ulceration after prolonged use.

Opportunity: Increasing focus on drug discover

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a complex disorder that affects all aspects of the joint, which opens new horizons for the development of new drugs against it. Progress made in understanding OA pathology has uncovered new avenues for treatment intervention.

Nevertheless, a single medication designed to work on one joint component may not be successful. Personalized OA therapeutics would be possible based on patient stratification, advanced DMOADs, and cell-based therapies. It is possible to control treatments better by changing treatments over time and addressing overlapping endotypes.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Top Companies



Abbott Laboratories

ABIOGEN PHARMA S.p.A

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bioventus

Eli Lilly and Company.

Ferring B.V.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Horizon Therapeutics plc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Medivir

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Novartis AG

OrthogenRx, Inc.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pfizer, Inc.

PHARMED LTD.

Regeneron

Sanofi S.A

TissueGene Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holding



Recent Developments:

In September 2024, the FDA granted fast-track designation to MM-II, a non-opioid product that uses liposome suspension to relieve joint pain in treating osteoarthritis knee pain.

In July 2024, Cytonics is conducting a Phase I clinical trial for CYT-108, a recombinant protein designed to inhibit proteases in knee osteoarthritis. The trial aims to increase protease-inhibition activity.

In May 2024, UCLA Health received USD 33 million in funding from ARPA-H to develop new osteoarthritis treatments focusing on joint regeneration. The goal is to complete an FDA phase 1 clinical trial within five years.

In February 2024, BioSenic, a Belgian company specializing in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, presented data on its late-clinical asset JTA-004 for knee osteoarthritis treatment at the OARSI World Congress 2024.

The research report categorizes the osteoarthritis therapeutics market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Drugs



Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Naproxen Aspirin Diclofenac Ibuprofen

Viscosupplementation agents

Corticosteroids

Hyaluronic Acid Injection

Analgesics Duloxetine Acetaminophen





By Anatomy



Ankle Osteoarthritis

Hip Osteoarthritis

Knee Osteoarthritis

Shoulder Osteoarthritis

Others



By Purchasing Pattern



Prescription Drugs

Over-the-counter Drugs



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others



By Route of Administration

Parenteral Route

Topical Route

Oral Route



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

