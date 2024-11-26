CosMedical Technologies® Appoints Janna Linehan as Head of Product to Drive Innovation and Elevate Skincare Development

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CosMedical Technologies®, global forerunner in medical-grade private label skin care, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Janna Linehan as the new Head of Product. With a distinguished background in cosmetic science, skincare innovation, and product development, Janna brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for cutting-edge solutions. In her new role, she will lead product lifecycle management, ensuring that CosMedical’s offerings continue to set new standards in quality, efficacy, and market impact.

Janna joins CosMedical Technologies with extensive experience in developing scientifically advanced, medical-grade skincare products. She has a proven track record of managing formulation teams, collaborating with suppliers and testing labs, and delivering exceptional products that meet stringent industry standards. Her leadership in research and development, coupled with her hands-on approach to project management, will be instrumental in driving new product introductions and reinforcing CosMedical’s reputation as a leader in professional skincare solutions.

With a Master’s degree in Physical Pharmacy & Cosmetic Science, Janna combines academic rigor with industry insight to create products backed by the latest in scientific research. Her depth of knowledge in skincare ingredients, regulatory compliance, and consumer preferences enables her to anticipate trends and bring innovative solutions to market. Janna is known for her meticulous approach to quality control and her dedication to delivering products that meet the highest standards of safety and effectiveness. She also has a strong track record of fostering collaboration across teams, making her a perfect fit to support CosMedical’s goals of seamless, impactful product launches.

“We are excited to welcome Janna to the CosMedical team,” says Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO of CosMedical Technologies. “Her expertise in formulation and her strategic approach to product development will elevate our offerings and position us for continued growth in the medical-grade skincare industry. We are confident that her leadership will bring fresh innovation to our product lineup and deepen our commitment to providing clinicians and clients with top-quality skincare solutions.”

As Head of Product, Janna will oversee the development and implementation of CosMedical’s product roadmap, from concept through launch, and manage regulatory compliance and quality assurance to maintain CosMedical’s stringent standards. Her role will also involve close collaboration with the marketing and sales teams to ensure each product resonates with target audiences and aligns with CosMedical’s mission. With Janna’s experience in creating differentiated, scientifically backed products, CosMedical is poised to strengthen its market position and drive significant growth in the skincare industry.

“I’m honored to join CosMedical Technologies and am eager to contribute to a company with such a respected legacy in the skincare field,” says Janna. “I look forward to working with the talented CosMedical team to bring new, impactful skincare solutions to our clients and furthering our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

CosMedical Technologies is proud to have Janna at the helm of product development as the company enters its next chapter of growth and innovation.

For more information about CosMedical Technologies® and their range of innovative skincare products, please call 800-275-3627 or write to info@cosmedicaltechnologies.com

About CosMedical Technologies®: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., CosMedical Technologies provides custom label skin care to physicians and medical spas around the world. A forerunner in the private label skin care industry, CosMedical Technologies is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Partners of CosMedical Technologies can build their own unique brand with industry-leading, medical grade products like Complexion Renewal Oil, enhancing their credibility and increasing repeat business through offer exclusivity. Visit CosMedical Technologies online at www.cosmedicaltechnologies.com for more information.