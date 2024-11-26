Unity Bank’s Amanda Roche Honored as a New Leader in Banking by NJ Bankers Association

CLINTON, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank proudly announces that Amanda Roche, Vice President and Finance Department Supervisor, has been recognized as a 2024 New Leader in Banking by the New Jersey Bankers Association (NJBankers). This esteemed award honors outstanding young professionals who are making significant contributions to the New Jersey banking sector.

A resident of Long Valley, New Jersey, Roche is one of only 22 banking professionals under the age of 40 to receive this distinguished recognition from NJBankers, a trade association representing over 200 financial institutions across the state.

Award nominees were evaluated based on a variety of leadership qualities, including confidence, decision-making capabilities, effective delegation, and significant contributions to their organization. The selection process also assessed communication skills, self-motivation, and a commitment to community service. Five independent judges reviewed the nominations with identifying details redacted to ensure a fair and impartial assessment.

“Amanda has been a valuable member of our team and deserves this special honor,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “We could not be prouder of Amanda as she is the perfect example of what a New Leader in Banking should be.”

Roche joined Unity Bank in 2022 and has quickly made an impact with her leadership and expertise. Although relatively new to Unity, she has been a professional in the New Jersey banking industry since 2016. Additionally, Amanda is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of New Jersey, further demonstrating her commitment to professional excellence and her strong foundation in financial management.

The awards ceremony, held on November 7, 2024, at The Stone House at Stirling Ridge in Warren, New Jersey, gathered industry leaders to celebrate the achievements of the state’s emerging banking professionals.

Attached Image: Amanda Roche, Vice President and Finance Department Supervisor at Unity Bank, receives the 2024 New Leader in Banking Award from the New Jersey Bankers Association at the Rising Star Awards Ceremony held on November 7, 2024, at The Stone House at Stirling Ridge in Warren, NJ.

