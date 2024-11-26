U.S. Baby Food Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States of America Baby Food - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The number of live births in the US declined by 4.7% during 2017-23, reaching 3.7 million in 2023. This resulted in a baby population of 11 million in 2023. The GDP of the US grew by 2.5% in 2023, while consumer price inflation stood at 4.1%.

Overall sales in value terms grew in recent years with the sector registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2017-23. In volume terms, sales increased in 2023 registering a CAGR of 0.1% during 2017-23.

Baby milks remained the largest category in value terms with over 65% of the baby food sector, followed by baby wet meals & others. Abbott Laboratories and Nestle were the top two companies in 2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets remained the leading distribution channel, accounting for over 65% of overall value sales in 2023. The number of live births is estimated to increase over the forecast period in the US. The market for baby food in the United States is expected to increase in value terms during 2023-29, registering a CAGR of 4.2%.



Value sales of baby milks grew from $5 billion in 2017 to $6.5 billion in 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during this period.

Volumes of baby cereals & dry meals increased from 12.28 million kg in 2017 to 12.35 million kg in 2023, at a CAGR of 0.1%.

Value sales of the baby wet meals & others category rose from $2.3 billion in 2017 to $3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

During 2017-23, PCC of baby finger food grew by 8.2%.

During 2017-23, PCC of baby drinks fell by 5.3%, totaling 1.25kg in 2023.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the baby food sector in the US, as part of the analyst's global coverage of the sector. It includes an analysis of the following:

Market environment: The report provides a comparative analysis of the value and volume shares of the US against the North American and global baby food sectors. Additionally, the per capita consumption (PCC) of and per capita expenditure (PCE) on baby food in the US are compared at regional and global levels.

The report provides a comparative analysis of the value and volume shares of the US against the North American and global baby food sectors. Additionally, the per capita consumption (PCC) of and per capita expenditure (PCE) on baby food in the US are compared at regional and global levels. Background: Provides an overview of births, consumer trends, sociodemographic trends, working women population, and regulations in the US baby food sector.

Provides an overview of births, consumer trends, sociodemographic trends, working women population, and regulations in the US baby food sector. Category coverage and competitive landscape: The report offers an overview of growth at a sector level and provides an analysis of five categories: baby milks, baby cereals & dry meals, baby wet meals & others, baby finger food, and baby drinks. These categories are analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the 2017-29 period. The analysis also includes the PCC of and PCE on baby food in the US, by category. The report provides an analysis of leading manufacturers and brands in the US baby food sector in 2023 and their market shares in each category.

The report offers an overview of growth at a sector level and provides an analysis of five categories: baby milks, baby cereals & dry meals, baby wet meals & others, baby finger food, and baby drinks. These categories are analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the 2017-29 period. The analysis also includes the PCC of and PCE on baby food in the US, by category. The report provides an analysis of leading manufacturers and brands in the US baby food sector in 2023 and their market shares in each category. Production and trade: The report provides an analysis of imports and exports in the US baby food sector.

The report provides an analysis of imports and exports in the US baby food sector. Distribution channel: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels at both sector and category level in 2023.

Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels at both sector and category level in 2023. Economic background: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in the US, with a detailed summary of the economy and labor market.

Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

Executive Summary

Market Environment

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

Growth Analysis of the US Compared with Canada in North America

PCC and PCE in the US Compared with Global and North American Markets

Background

Births

The Consumer

Sociodemographic Trends

Working Women

Parental Leave - Legislation

Breastfeeding Trends

Regulations

Overview

The US Baby Food Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Manufacturer Shares

Category Analysis

Baby Milks

Baby Cereals & Dry Meals

Baby Wet Meals & Others

Baby Finger Food

Baby Drinks

Production and Trade

Imports

Exports

Production

Distribution

Channel Share Analysis

Baby Food Retailing

Economic Background

GDP Growth and Inflation

Prospects and Forecasts

Future Trends

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle

Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser)

Perrigo Company

Hero

The Hain Celestial Group

Campbell Soup Company

Danone

