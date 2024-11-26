Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2035, Featuring Profiles of Key Players ADC Therapeutics, Byondis, Daiichi Sankyo, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, ImmunoGen, RemeGen and More

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Target Disease Indication, Therapeutic Area, Linker, Payload, Target Antigens and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibody drug conjugate market is estimated to grow from USD 7.72 billion in the current year to USD 23.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Over the years, various technical developments, such as enhanced pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties and antibody engineering have paved the way for antibody drug conjugates to be considered as a viable therapeutic modality for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. To date, over 280 antibody drug conjugates have been either approved or being investigated in clinical studies, whereas more than 250 candidates are in the early stages of development. Examples of the USFDA approved drugs include Zynlonta, Akalux, Aidixi.

Antibody drug conjugates have emerged as a potential option to selectively eliminate the tumor population, with minimal side effects. Till date, several clinical trials have shown the therapeutic superiority (over conventional cancer treatment options) and efficacy of antibody-drug conjugates. Therefore, the rising population of various oncological disorders is one of the key drivers for the antibody drug conjugate market. Driven by the availability of innovative technology platforms, lucrative funding opportunities and encouraging clinical trial results, the antibody drug conjugates market is poised to grow in the long-run, as multiple product candidates are expected to receive marketing approval in the coming decade.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the antibody drug conjugate market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

The landscape of ADCs has steadily evolved over the past decade; more than 530 ADC therapy programs are being evaluated by over 140 drug developers, worldwide.

Currently, 47% of the ADCs are in discovery / preclinical stages of development; of these, close to 160 ADCs utilize auristatin and maytansinoid payloads.

In order to gain a competitive edge, ADC developers are actively exploring novel targets for the treatment of a wide array of indications.

Since 2010, 560+ clinical trials have been registered to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various ADCs; majority of these studies have been conducted across various sites in the US.

Developers have already evaluated more than 190 ADCs in combination with other therapeutic modalities for the treatment of various oncological disorders.

The growing interest in this field is evident from the rise in partnership activity over the years; in fact, the maximum partnerships, till date, were inked recently.

Considering the enormous opportunities associated with ADCs for the treatment of cancer, investors have readily extended funds, worth nearly USD 30 billion, in the last decade.

Several researchers from renowned universities, currently involved in evaluating efficacy and safety of ADCs, have emerged as prominent KOLs.

Over the years, the intellectual capital related to the therapeutic applications of ADCs has grown at a commendable pace; more than 3,330 patents have been filed by both industry and non-industry players.

A number of grants, worth over USD 135 million, have been awarded for research activity related to ADCs; nearly 90% of these grants extend a support period of up to 10 years.

Stakeholders are exploring diverse commercialization strategies across different stages of a drug's launch cycle; for drugs nearing patent expiry, these developers are expected to adopt lifecycle management strategies.

Presently, around 35 players, across the globe, claim to have the required capabilities to offer contract manufacturing / conjugation services for ADCs; of these, over 10 players claim to be one-stop-shops.

With a promising developmental pipeline, the global market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth of nearly 10% over the next decade.

ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATE MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS



Breast Cancer is Likely to Dominate the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the target disease indication, the market is segmented into breast cancer, b-cell lymphoma, lung cancer, multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, renalcancer, cervical cancer and other target disease indications. Currently, a number of antibody drug conjugates have been approved for the treatment of breast cancer patients. This segment is expected to capture the largest share as more drug candidates receive approvals in the future.

Currently, Solid Tumor Holds Maximum Share within the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into hematological cancer and solid tumor. It is worth highlighting that antibody drug conjugate market for solid tumor is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period.

Maleimidocaproyl is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Antibody Conjugate Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of linker, the market is segmented into valine-citrulline, succinimidyl-4-(n-maleimidomethyl) cyclohexane-1-carboxylate, tetrapeptide-based linker, maleimidocaproyl, valine-alanine, hydrazone (4-(4-acetylphenoxy) butanoic acid (acbut) and other linkers. It is worth highlighting that the current antibody drug conjugate market is dominated by valine-citrulline linkers.

Monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) Payload is Likely to Dominate the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of payload, the market is segmented into Monomethyl Auristatin E, DM1, Duocarmycin, SN-38 / Irinotecan, Monomethyl Auristatin F, SG3199, Ozogamicin, DM4 and other Payloads. The current market is expected to be driven by MMAE payload used in antibody drug conjugates, followed by DM1; a similar trend is anticipated in the long term.

Currently, HER-2 (ERBB2) Target Antigen Holds the Maximum Share within the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

Based on the target antigen, the market is segmented into HER-2 (ERBB2), CD79b, Trop-2, BCMA (TNFRSF17 / BCM), CD19, CD22, tissue factor, CD30, CEACAM5, Nectin 4 and others.

The market is expected to be driven by HER-2 (ERBB2) antigen, CD79b target antigen and TROP-2 antigen in mid-long term. It is worth highlighting that the antibody drug conjugate market for tissue factor is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Majority share is expected to be captured by drug developers based in North America and Europe. It is worth highlighting that over the years, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Key Players in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

ADC Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Byondis

Daiichi Sankyo

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

ImmunoGen

Pfizer

RemeGen

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Therapies Pipeline

4.3. Antibody Drug Conjugate: List of Therapy Developers



5. TARGET COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Target Competitiveness Analysis: Key Targets of Antibody Drug Conjugates



6. COMPANY AND DRUG PROFILES

ADC Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Byondis

Daiichi Sankyo

Genentech (Subsidiary of Roche)

Gilead Sciences

ImmunoGen

Pfizer

RemeGen

Seagen

7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Clinical Trial Analysis



8. KEY OPINION LEADERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumption and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Key Opinion Leaders



9. COMBINATION THERAPIES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Combination Therapies: History of Development

9.3. Combination Therapies: FDA Guidelines

9.4. Combination Therapies: Antibody Drug Conjugates



10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Types of Funding

11.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates: List of Funding and Investment Analysis



12. PATENT ANALYSIS

12.1.Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Patent Analysis



13. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Scope and Methodology

13.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Grants Analysis



14. KEY COMMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: ROOTS Framework

14.3. Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Product Differentiation

14.4. Common Commercialization Strategies Adopted Across Different Stages of Product Development

14.5. Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by the Companies Focused on Antibody Drug Conjugates



15. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Channels Used for Promotional Campaigns

15.3. Summary of Product Website

15.4. Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

Adcetris

Besponsa

Enhertu

Kadcyla

Mylotarg

Polivy

Trodelvy

16. SUCCESS PROTOCOL ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Success Protocol Analysis

Adcetris (Seagen / Takeda Oncology)

Aidixi (RemeGen)

Akalux (Rakuten Medical)

Besponsa (Pfizer / UCB)

Blenrep (GlaxoSmithKline)

Elahere (ImmunoGen)

Enhertu (Daiichi Sankyo / AstraZeneca)

Kadcyla (Genentech / ImmunoGen)

Padcev (Seagen / Astellas Pharma)

Polivy (Genentech)

Tivdak (Seagen / Genmab)

Trodelvy (Gilead Sciences)

Zynlonta (ADC Therapeutics)

17. NOVEL CONJUGATION AND LINKER TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Conjugation Technologies

17.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates: List of Conjugation Technologies

17.4. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Linker Technologies

17.5. Antibody Drug Conjugates: List of Linker and Linker-Payload Technologies



18. ASSESSMENT OF NON-CLINICAL DATA FIRST IN HUMAN DOSING

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Antibody Drug Conjugates: Non-Clinical Studies

18.3. ICH S9 Guidelines

18.4. Investigational New Drug (IND)-Enabling Study Designs

18.5. Toxicities in Animal Models

18.6. Prediction of Maximum Tolerated Dosage (MTD) in Humans



19. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Factors Contributing Towards the High Price of Antibody-Drug Conjugates

19.3. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Cost Price Analysis

19.4. Reimbursement Considerations for Antibody-Drug Conjugates



20. CASE STUDY 1: CONTRACT MANUFACTURING OF ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATES

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Steps in Antibody Drug Conjugate Manufacturing Process

20.3. Technical Challenges Related to Antibody Drug Conjugate Manufacturing

20.4. Challenges Associated with Supply Chain and Method Transfer

20.5. Limitations of In-House Manufacturing

20.6. Investments in Antibody Drug Conjugate Manufacturing Capability Expansions

20.7. Collaborations Established for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Manufacturing

20.8. Growing Demand for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Contract Manufacturing

20.9. CMOs with Linker Manufacturing Capabilities

20.10. CMOs with HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload Manufacturing Capabilities

20.11. CMOs with Conjugation Capabilities

20.12. Antibody Drug Conjugate One-Stop-Shops

20.13. Increasing Demand for One-Stop-Shops



21. CASE STUDY 2: COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES THERAPEUTICS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Companion Diagnostics for Antibody Drug Conjugates

21.3. Companion Diagnostics For Antibody Therapeutics



22. SWOT ANALYSIS



23. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

23.3. Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, till 2035

23.4. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Product-wise Sales Forecast to 2035

Adcetris

Aidixi

Besponsa

Blenrep

Elahere

Enhertu

Kadcyla

Padcev

Polivy

Tivdak

Trodelvy

Zynlonta

Datopotamab Deruxtecan

Patritumab Deruxtecan

SHR-A1811

SKB264

TAA013

Telisotuzumab Vedotin

Trastuzumab Duocarmazine

Tusamitamab Ravtansine

Upifitamab Rilsodotin

