Aramis Group - 2024 annual results

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, November 26, 2024

2024 annual results

Record performance in 2024: +22% volume growth,

EBITDA and cash generation significantly increased

Results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024

Revenue of €2.2 billion, reflecting organic growth of +15.0%

Continued improvement in customer satisfaction, reaching a record Net Promoter Score (NPS 1 ) of 73, supported by exceptional team engagement across our six countries (e-NPS 2 of 57)

) of 73, supported by exceptional team engagement across our six countries (e-NPS of 57) Strong growth of +21.9% in B2C vehicle sales volumes, including +12% for refurbished cars and +81% for pre-registered vehicles. Clear outperformance compared to the overall used car market 3

Consistent increase in gross profit per unit (GPU), rising to €2,285 compared to €2,161 in 2023. The second half of 2024 saw a record GPU of €2,412, reflecting continuous and structural improvements across all entities and their convergence toward a unified operational system

Adjusted EBITDA of €50.5 million, more than five times higher than in 2023 (€9.6 million)

Positive net income

Significant improvement in operating working capital, down to 26 days of revenues from 31 days in 2023

Strong cash generation of €21.3 million

2025 full-year guidance: Double-digit growth in refurbished B2C vehicle sales volumes, resulting in high single-digit total B2C vehicle sales growth, on a like-for-like basis; Adjusted EBITDA exceeding €65 million; Continuous improvement in operating working capital measured in days of revenues.



Nicolas Chartier et Guillaume Paoli, co-founders4 of Aramis Group:

"Thanks to the dedication of its teams and its unique business model, Aramis Group delivered sustained growth in 2024 while significantly improving profitability. With over 110,000 vehicles sold to private customers this year, our cumulative volumes have now reached 700,000 since the Group’s inception. Customer satisfaction, which continues to climb, has reached exceptionally high levels, validating the relevance and sustainability of our strategy. Adjusted EBITDA and cash generation have increased sharply, supported by our ongoing efforts to enhance productivity and the quality of our offering. Building on these results, we approach 2025 with confidence, determined to maintain profitable growth and further strengthen our cash generation."

MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS IN 2024

In 2024, Aramis Group intensified its operational focus to speed up the convergence of its entities, optimize its European reach, and ensure a trajectory of profitable growth.

The sharing of expertise was amplified, particularly in flow management and vehicle sourcing, with significant progress achieved in Austria and Spain.

The deployment of the « optichannel5 » model gained momentum with the opening of customer centers in Italy, Austria, and Spain, where Clicars inaugurated four new sales points in 2024. These initiatives support volume growth, brand awareness, and logistical flow optimization, with additional openings planned over the next 24 to 36 months.

The Group continued to roll out its internal marketplace, capitalizing on its European scale. This initiative enriches its customer offering, maximizes margins, and optimizes inventory turnover by leveraging variations in market dynamics across its different geographies.

Aramis Group also advanced the development of its technology and data platform, deploying new modules to enhance the customer experience and better support its teams. Efforts were also focused on creating a cohesive brand platform aimed at strengthening the consistency of its value proposition and enabling future synergies in marketing costs.

On the financial front, the Group improved its productivity and efficiency through technology and the sharing of best practices between entities. Customer acquisition costs (COCA) remained low, thanks to ongoing optimization of conversion rates and marketing spend.

Finally, confident in its potential for profitable, cash-generative growth, Aramis Group launched a share buyback program in August 2024 to cover its performance share plans. This initiative further strengthened employee engagement, with staff already holding 0.86% of the company’s share capital6.

2024 FULL-YEAR ACTIVITY

Overview of volumes and revenues

2024 full-year B2C volumes

In units Reported basis FY 2024 FY 2023 Change (%) Refurbished cars 87,541 78,441 +11.6% Pre-registered cars 24,683 13,622 +81.2% Total B2C volumes 112,224 92,063 +21.9%

2024 full-year revenues

By segment

In million of euros Reported basis FY 2024 FY 2023 Change (%) Refurbished cars 1,512.1 1,391.8 +8.6% Pre-registered cars 459.1 244.1 +88.1% Total B2C 1,971.2 1,635.8 +20.5% Total B2B 150.6 205.3 -26.7% Total services 115.8 103.7 +11.6% Revenues 2,237.5 1,944.9 +15.0%

By country

In million of euros Reported basis FY 2024 FY 2023 Change (%) France 935.2 802.1 +16.6% Belgium 289.7 249.3 +16.2% Spain 310.7 340.1 -8.6% United Kingdom 454.1 390.5 +16.3% Austria 220.2 147.6 +49.2% Italy 27.6 15.2 +81.8% Revenues 2,237.5 1,944.9 +15.0%

Analysis of the change in revenues per segment

B2C – sales of cars to private customers (88% of revenues)

Revenues for the B2C segment - corresponding to sales of refurbished and pre-registered cars to private customers - reached €1,971.2 million in 2024, an increase of +20.5% compared to 2023, driven by a volume effect of +21.9%. In a market for used cars under 8 years old7 that grew by an average of +4.7%8 in volume in 2024, Aramis Group’s unique value proposition once again positioned it as a preferred choice for consumers, outperforming the market by an average of 17 percentage points.

Revenues for the refurbished car segment totaled €1,512.1 million, representing growth of +8.6% compared to 2023. Volumes increased by +11.6%, while the average unit price decreased by -2.6%.

Revenues for the pre-registered car segment9 reached €459.1 million, a sharp increase of +88.1% compared to 2023, including a volume effect of +81.2%. This segment experienced a faster-than-expected return to normal. After a record second quarter, volumes stabilized at slightly lower levels during the third and fourth quarters of 2024, without hindering the Group’s overall growth, which intensified its focus on refurbished10 vehicle volumes.

B2B – sales of cars to professional customers (7% of revenues)

Revenues for the B2B segment came to €150.6 million in 2024, a decrease of -26.7% compared to 2023. This decline reflects the reduction during the year in Aramis Group's sourcing of used vehicles from private individuals, a portion of which is resold in the B2B channel (primarily vehicles over 8 years old or with more than 150,000 km).

Services (5% of revenues)

Revenue from services amounted to €115.8 million in 2024, up +11.6% compared to 2023. While the beginning of the year was impacted by interest rate dynamics, particularly in the UK, the situation stabilized for financing solutions, with an average consolidated penetration rate of 43%, compared to 46% in 2023.

Analysis of the change in revenues per country

Revenues generated in France in 2024 increased by +16.6%. The performance of Aramis Group's French entity benefited from its ability to seize opportunities in the pre-registered vehicle segment through its unique supplier network, as well as from the dynamism of its commercial network. For reference, the French market11 grew by +7% in volume compared to 2023.

Revenues in the United Kingdom grew by +16.3%. Sales volumes also showed strong growth, which represents a remarkable achievement given the challenging market conditions during the period, with declines in both volume (-2%) and pricing.

Revenues in Spain decreased by -8.6%, including a volume effect of -3%. The year focused on restoring profitability, achieving significant productivity gains, and delivering a remarkable improvement in margins. This performance strengthened the Group's consolidated results and led to an upward revision of the 2024 annual guidance. Spain now has a solid operational foundation, enabling it to resume healthy growth as early as 2025.

Revenues in Belgium increased by +16.2%, driven by a +15% rise in volumes. Activity accelerated progressively over the year, culminating in a very dynamic fourth quarter. The Belgian market11 grew by +11% in volumes during the same period.

Revenues in Austria surged by +49.2% compared to 2023. Volumes sold increased by +57%, significantly outperforming the Austrian market11, which grew by +10% in volumes over the same period.

Finally, revenues in Italy grew by +81.8%. To boost the entity’s commercial momentum, an agency was opened in Milan at the end of the fiscal year.

INCOME STATEMENT

Condensed income statement

In million of euros Reported basis FY 2024 FY 2023 Change (%) Revenues 2,237.5 1,944.9 +15.0% Gross margin 256.4 198.9 +28.9% Gross profit per B2C vehicle sold - GPU (€) 2,285 2,161 +5.7% Adjusted EBITDA 50.5 9.6 +423.5% Operating income (loss) 12.2 (20.9) - Operating income (before the gain on a bargain purchase linked to Brumbrum acquisition) 12.2 (36.3) - Net profit (loss) 5.0 (32.3) - Net profit (before the gain on a bargain purchase linked to Brumbrum acquisition) 5.0 (47.7) -

Gross margin

In 2024, gross margin amounted to €256.4 million, an increase of +28.9% compared to 2023. The gross profit per unit (GPU), representing the margin generated per B2C vehicle sold, reached €2,285, marking a significant improvement of nearly €125 compared to the previous year.

However, this average reflects contrasting dynamics throughout the year. In the first half, the GPU was €2,153, impacted by a temporary and exceptional market downturn in the United Kingdom, which weighed on both Metal12 and Services13 margins. In contrast, the second half saw the GPU rise to €2,412, driven by operational gains across all geographies and a return to a more normalized market. Improvements optimized vehicle margins, notably through a refined vehicle selection process enabled by enhanced sharing of expertise within the Group.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA stood at €50.5 million in 2024, a significant improvement compared to €9.6 million in 2023. The growth was particularly pronounced between the first half (€16.2 million) and the second half (€34.3 million) of the fiscal year.

In addition to the substantial improvement in unit margins detailed above, Aramis Group maintained strict control over its selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A). These amounted to €205.9 million in 2024, increasing by only +8.8% compared to 2023, despite a +22% growth in volumes over the period.

More specifically, marketing expenses remained under control, amounting to €33.6 million in 2024, a decrease of -11.2% in unit cost (COCA). Aramis Group continued investing in its brands, including the launch of a TV advertising campaign in Spain, while improving the efficiency of traffic acquisition expenses through targeted work on lead conversion.

Personnel costs included in SG&A reached €104.1 million, rising by a relatively modest +6.6% given the +22% increase in activity and wage inflation. Personnel costs per vehicle sold decreased by -12.4%.

Vehicle delivery costs totaled €29.2 million, an increase of +16.2% in absolute value but a reduction of -4.7% in unit cost.

Finally, other SG&A, including general and headquarters expenses, amounted to €39.0 million, increased moderately by +9.7%, but decreased by -10.0% per B2C unit sold.

Operating income

Operating income for 2024 returned to positive territory, reaching €12.2 million, compared to a loss of -€20.9 million in 2023, reflecting the ongoing profitability recovery of the Group.

The breakdown is as follows:

€50.5 million in adjusted EBITDA;

-€17.9 million in depreciation and amortization (excluding IFRS 16);

-€14.7 million in lease payments (IFRS 16);

-€2.5 million in personnel expenses related to acquisitions (progressive recognition in the consolidated income statement of earnouts for the acquisition of the UK and Austrian subsidiaries);

-€2.7 million in personnel expenses related to share-based payments; and

-€0.4 million in restructuring costs.

Net income

Net income for 2024 was also positive at €5.0 million, compared to a loss of -€32.3 million in 2023.

This figure includes a financial result of -€11.4 million, comprising net financial debt costs of -€6.0 million, lease-related financial charges (IFRS 16) of -€4.5 million, other net financial expenses of -€1.0 million, and a tax benefit of €4.2 million.

CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Inventory and operating working capital requirements

In million of euros Reported basis Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Change (€mn) Mar 31, 2024 Inventories 222.3 220.3 +2.0 226.9 Trade receivables 37.1 39.0 -1.9 51.4 Other current assets (excl. non-operational items) 37.3 30.1 +7.2 38.8 Trade payables 67.1 78.3 -11.2 91.1 Other current liabilities (excl. non-operational items) 63.7 44.2 +19.5 67.2 Other items 4.2 2.6 +1.7 2.5 Operating working capital requirements 161.7 164.4 -2.7 156.3 In days of revenues 26 31 - 27

The inventory level stood at €222.3 million as of September 30, 2024, remaining nearly stable compared to September 30, 2023, despite a +22% increase in volumes during the fiscal year. Aramis Group's inventory management, already considered "best in class" in the market, has further improved across all countries.

Operating working capital amounted to €161.7 million, a decrease of €2.7 million compared to September 30, 2023. This represents 26 days of revenues for the 2024 fiscal year, a marked improvement of 5 days compared to the level recorded as of September 30, 2023, and a steady enhancement over the past three fiscal years.

This performance reflects sustained efforts to improve the quality of the offering, as well as the ongoing optimization of logistical flows and in-factory processes. These improvements were made possible by Aramis Group's ability to share expertise across its various entities and leverage its advancements in technology.

Cash position

In million of euros Reported basis Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Net debt at opening 82.3 18.4 Adjusted EBITDA +50.5 +9.6 Change in operating working capital requirement +2.7 +32.0 Disbursement of personnel liabilities related to acquisitions -1.0 -1.6 Other transaction-related cash flow +1.9 -0.2 Subtotal of cash flows from operating activities +54.0 +39.8 Capex -13.7 -19.7 Acquisitions of subsidiaries (excl. fees) - -27.2 Other investment-related cash flow +2,8 +2.4 Subtotal of cash flows from investing activities -10.9 -44.5 Interest paid -4.7 -4.4 Lease charges (IFRS 16 - interest and capital) -17.1 -17.8 Other financing-related cash flow

(excl. issuing and repayment of borrowings) +0.0 +0.0 Subtotal of cash flows from financing activities -21.8 -22.3 Total cash flows +21.3 -27.0 Other financing-related cash flow without any impact on cash - -37.0 Net debt at closing 61.0 82.3

The Group generated free cash flow of €21.3 million during the period, driven by improved profitability and effective inventory management.

Cash generation from operations amounted to €54 million, primarily supported by the EBITDA generated in 2024 and the effective management of working capital.

Cash consumption related to investments totaled -€10.9 million, mainly composed of capital expenditures. The Group continued to invest in its technologies, with an increasing pooling of investments at the corporate level.

Cash consumption related to financing amounted to -€21.8 million, mainly comprising IFRS 16 lease payments and interest paid during the period.

Net debt as of September 30, 2024, stood at €61.0 million, a significant decrease compared to September 30, 2023.

The Group's financial structure remains robust, with a leverage ratio14 of 1.2x.

As of September 30, 2024, Aramis Group also had undrawn and covenant-free credit lines totaling approximately €194 million, 74% of which are provided by its reference shareholder, Stellantis Group.

OUTLOOK

The used car market continued its normalization in 2024, returning to traditional balances with prices well below the peak levels reached during the crisis.

Aramis Group anticipates a modestly positive growth trajectory for the used car market in the coming years and is highly confident in its ability to continue its development without constraints while further strengthening its European leadership.

To achieve its objectives, the Group will rely on two strategic pillars:

Convergence around its unique operating system and the leverage of its European platform: This involves unifying internal practices and technological tools while further capitalizing on its pan-European scale;

This involves unifying internal practices and technological tools while further capitalizing on its pan-European scale; “Raise the bar”: This means continuously improving its operating system, enhancing the customer experience, and utilizing technology and artificial intelligence to empower its teams across the entire organization.

Furthermore, with the goal of embedding its growth in a sustainable and value-creating dynamic, Aramis Group aims to achieve an optimized balance between growth, margins, and cash generation. For 2025, the Group has set the following objectives:

Double-digit growth in refurbished B2C vehicle sales volumes, resulting in high single-digit total B2C vehicle sales growth, on a like-for-like basis;

Adjusted EBITDA exceeding €65 million;

Continuous improvement in operating working capital measured in days of revenues.





***

Status of statutory auditors' procedures:

During its meeting on November 26, 2024, the Board of Directors of Aramis Group approved the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024, ended September 30, 2024. The audit procedures are currently being finalized.

Next financial information:

2025 first-quarter activity: January 28, 2025 (after market close)

2025 first-half results: May 19, 2025 (after market close)

2025 third-quarter activity: July 24, 2025 (after market close)

2025 annual results: November 25, 2025 (after market close)

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 110,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about current and future business strategies and the environment in which Aramis Group operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance, or the results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors and Control Environment" of the Universal Registration Document dated December 19, 2023, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under number D. 23-0864 and available on the Group's website (www.aramis.group) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Investor contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of Investor Relations,

Financing and Cash management

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick

Hugues Boëton

Tristan Roquet Montegon

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

+33 (0)6 79 99 27 15

APPENDICES

Net profit and loss

In € thousands FY

2023-2024 FY

2022-2023 Revenues 2,237,537 1,944,810 Cost of goods and services sold (1,859,131) (1,636,973) Other purchases and external expenses (172,092) (159,579) Taxes and duties (6,201) (6,045) Personnel expenses (141,537) (127,448) Personnel expenses related to share-based payments (2,660) (987) Personnel expenses related to acquisitions (2,511) (9,991) Provisions and impairment (7,194) (5,153) Transaction costs (14) (2,113) Other operating income 3,282 2,657 Other operating expenses (4,624) (3,923) Operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization and impairment 44,855 (4,746) Depreciation, amortization and impairment related to PP&E and intangible assets (17,917) (16,848) Amortization of right-of-use assets related to leases (14,733) (14,693) Gain on bargain price - 15,375 Operating income (loss) 12,206 (20,911) Cost of net financial debt (5,960) (5,769) Financial expenses on lease liabilities (4,489) (4,076) Other financial income 30 418 Other financial expenses (985) (1,937) Net financial income (expenses) (11,404) (11,364) Income (loss) before tax 801 (32,275) Income tax 4,212 (58) Net income (loss) 5,013 (32,333) Attributable to owners of the Company 5,013 (32,333) Attributable to non-controlling interests - -

Statement of financial position

In € thousands Sep 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Goodwill 65,121 64,437 64,118 Other intangible assets 59,112 60,897 61,017 Property, plant and equipment 36,018 38,820 41,188 Right-of-use assets related to leases 98,516 96,392 98,091 Other non-current financial assets, including derivatives 1,219 1,238 1,157 Deferred tax assets 9,491 2,018 1,904 Non-current assets 269,477 263,802 267,475 Inventories 222,314 226,924 220,336 Assets sold with a buy-back commitment 2,600 3,874 5,010 Trade receivables 37,111 51,433 38,972 Current tax receivables 959 309 437 Other current assets 39,322 40,864 32,446 Cash and cash equivalents 37,012 29,937 49,040 Current assets 339,318 353,342 346,241 Total assets 608,795 617,144 613,717 Share capital 1,657 1,657 1,657 Additional paid-in capital 271,165 271,165 271,165 Reserves and reserves and retained earnings (90,227) (91,100) (59,683) Unrealized exchange losses 2,583 874 93 Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the Company 5,013 (13,340) (32,333) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 190,190 169,256 180,899 Non-controlling interests - - - Total equity 190,190 169,256 180,899 Non-current financial debt 42,873 43,653 43,622 Non-current lease liabilities 88,031 85,679 86,626 Non-current provisions 5,098 3,302 2,508 Deferred tax liabilities 9,166 8,750 8,383 Non-current personnel liabilities associated with current acquisitions 18,498 23,515 21,560 Other non-current liabilities 4,319 2,644 2,754 Non-current liabilities 167,984 167,543 165,453 Current financial debt 69,762 77,209 101,864 Current lease liabilities 14,658 14,154 13,529 Current provisions 5,739 4,676 5,662 Trade payables 67,068 91,108 78,291 Current tax liabilities 1,239 561 503 Current personnel liabilities associated with current acquisitions 6,222 4,667 1,000 Other current liabilities 85,932 87,970 66,517 Current liabilities 250,620 280,346 267,365 Total equity and liabilities 608,795 617,144 613,717

Cash flow statement

In € thousands FY

2023-2024 FY

2022-2023 Net income (loss) 5,013 (32,333) Adjustments for depreciation, amortization and provisions 35,377 34,296 Adjustments for income tax (4,212) 58 Adjustments for net financial income (expense) 11,404 11,364 Adjustments for gain on bargain price - (15,015) Items reclassified under cash from investing activities 892 389 Expense related to share-based payments 2,660 987 Other non-cash items (42) - Change in personnel liabilities related to acquisitions 2,159 8,400 Change in working capital requirement 3,363 31,066 Income tax paid (2,597) 580 Net cash from (used in) operating activities 54,018 39,792 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (13,712) (19,705) Proceeds from disposals of assets 2,992 2,469 Change in loans and other financial assets (62) (63) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (100) (2,457) Interest received 10 - Net cash from (used in) investing activities (10,872) (19,756) Capital increases (decreases) - 2 Proceeds from borrowings 45,019 50,549 Repayment of borrowings (86,598) (68,972) Purchase/sale of treasury shares (649) 76 Interest paid (11,636) (8,511) Other financial expenses paid and income received 23 (1,230) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (53,842) (28,085) Effect of changes in exchange rate 149 180 Net change in cash (10,548) (7,869) Cash and cash equivalents at opening 47,485 55,354 Cash and cash equivalents at closing 36,937 47,485

Reconciliation of gross profit per unit (GPU)

In € thousands Reported basis FY

2023-2024 FY

2022-2023 Change (%) Revenues 2,237,537 1,944,810 +15.0% Cost of goods and services sold (1,859,131) (1,636,973) +13.6% Gross profit (consolidated data) 378,406 307,837 +22.9% Cost of transport and refurbishing (122,004) (108,919) +12.0% Gross profit 256,402 198,918 +28.9% Number of B2C vehicles sold (units) 112,224 92,063 +21.9% Gross profit per unit of B2C vehicle sold – GPU (€) 2,285 2,161 +5.7%

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA

In € thousands Reported basis FY

2023-2024 FY

2022-2023 Change (%) Operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization

and impairment of non-current assets 44,855 (4,746) na Personnel expenses related to share-based payments 2,660 987 +169.6% Personnel expenses related to acquisitions 2,511 9,991 -74.9% Transaction costs 14 2,113 -99.4% Restructuring costs 439 1,301 -66.2% Adjusted EBITDA 50,474 9,642 +423.5%

Breakdown of operating working capital requirements

In € thousands Reported basis Sep 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Inventories 222,314 226,924 220,336 Trade receivables 37,111 51,433 38,972 Trade payables (67,068) (91,108) (78,291) Other current assets 39,322 40,864 32,446 Restatements related to the other current assets item: - Payroll and social security receivables (342) (336) (300) - Tax receivables other than those related to VAT (353) (404) (485) - Other items not related to operating WCR (1,365) (1,340) (1,557) Other current liabilities (85,932) (87,970) (66,517) Restatements related to the other current liabilities item: - Social security liabilities 20,300 18,504 16,501 - Tax liabilities other than those related to VAT 1,143 1,159 4,697 - Debt on securities acquisition - 100 100 - Items under "other liabilities" not related to conversion premiums and environmental bonuses 813 1,023 1,037 Deferred income – non-current (4,220) (2,533) (2,567) Operating working capital requirement (A) 161,721 156,316 164,372 Revenues over last 12 months (B) 2,237,537 2,102,334 1,944,810 Operating working capital requirement expressed in days of revenues

(A/B multiplied by 365) 26 27 31

Reconciliation of net debt with net financial debt under IFRS

In € thousands Reported basis Sep 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Borrowings and liabilities with credit institutions (incl. RCF) 67,503 72,352 49,586 Miscellaneous financial liabilities 30,454 33,648 80,238 Bank overdrafts 74 599 1,555 Cash and cash equivalents (37,012) (29,937) (49,040) Net financial debt 61,020 76,662 82,339 Lease liabilities 102,689 99,833 100,155 Liabilities relating to minority shareholder put options 14,603 14,263 14,106 IFRS net financial debt 178,312 190,758 196,600





1 Net Promoter Score, a widely used indicator of customer satisfaction, as of September 30, 2024

2 Employee Net Promoter Score, an indicator used to measure employee engagement, as of September 30, 2024

3 Used car market for vehicles under 8 years old across the Group’s six geographies, sourced from S&P Global and Aramis Group – market growth of +4.7%

4 Guillaume Paoli serves as Chairman and CEO of the Company, while Nicolas Chartier is Deputy CEO, based on a rotation every two years

5 A marketing strategy that prioritizes the most suitable channel, whether online or offline, for each interaction, ensuring optimal personalization based on customer behaviors and preferences

6 Number of employees holding shares directly or through the Aramis Group employee investment fund (FCPE)

7 Core market of Aramis Group

8 Source: S&P Global and Aramis Group, based on the six countries where Aramis Group operates

9 As a reminder, only the French and Belgian subsidiaries of Aramis Group sell pre-registered vehicles

10 Some substitution dynamics may exist between pre-registered vehicles and the most recent refurbished used vehicles. A slowdown in growth in the recent refurbished vehicle segment is often accompanied by an acceleration in pre-registered vehicle sales, and vice versa

11 Market for used cars under 8 years old, source: S&P Global and Aramis Group

12 Contribution to the gross margin from vehicle sales

13 Contribution to the gross margin from additional services sales

14 Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA

Attachment