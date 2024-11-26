BCC Research Annual Report Subscription - Expanded Library Access for Accelerated Business Growth

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BCC Research Report Subscription" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An ever-expanding library of reports provides you with the data, insights and market intel you need to drive your business forward with confidence. From market sizing and forecasts through to opportunity assessments and competitor analysis, being a member of BCC Research entitles you to unlimited report access from the collections of your choice.

Key Features:

Unlimited access to reports from the collections of your choice

Exclusive pricing on additional reports outside of these collections

Exclusive pricing on custom consulting projects

Dedicated services team and unrivalled customer support

Priority access to analysts via the member services team

Exclusive editorial time, Q&A's and research input every quarter

Reliable market forecasts through in-depth methodology

Commercialization Membership Includes

5 passwords to the Market Research library for 12 months

Unrestricted use of the data for business purposes

Unlimited report downloads

Support from a Research Concierge

Up to 50% off on thousands of reports from select publishers

Academic Institutions Membership

Academic institutions around the globe subscribe to BCC Research to utilize the vast library of market research reports that aid students, professors, and technology transfer professionals in conducting research projects. Students appreciate the depth and specificity of BCC Research reports, finding it easy to uncover all of the data they need, from growth trends and market opportunities to geographic breakdowns and company profiles.

Collections of Interest

Life Sciences

Materials

Sensors

Environment & Sustainability

Commerce

Custom

For more information about this subscription visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3vw9n

