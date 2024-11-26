5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast Report 2024 - By 2029 there will be 7.1 Billion 5G Mobile Subscriptions Worldwide, Generating $995 Billion in Service Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers analysis of the growth opportunities in the mobile 5G market, looking at the current state of play and examining the main growth drivers in five different regions.

The report includes the following sections:

Global Overview: this section provides a general analysis of mobile 5G adoption and revenue trends globally in 2020-2028, looking at the main growth drivers for the period.

this section provides a general analysis of mobile 5G adoption and revenue trends globally in 2020-2028, looking at the main growth drivers for the period. Regional Trends: five regional profiles are presented - North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa & the Middle East, and Latin America - providing 2020-2028 mobile 5G adoption forecasts, growth drivers, and the revenue opportunity. This section also covers key regional mobile 5G developments including commercialization plans, spectrum allocations, and use cases.

Report Scope

At year-end 2029 there will be 7.1 billion 5G mobile subscriptions worldwide, generating $995 billion in service revenue.

At 92% in 2029, NA will rank first in terms of mobile 5G's contribution to total mobile revenue. NA will followed by APAC, Europe, AME, and LATAM that will rank second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

Reasons to Buy

"5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast" examines mobile 5G market adoption and revenue growth trends, providing 2020-2028 global and regional subscription and revenue forecasts.

The report analyzes the state of the 5G market, the current trends, drivers and market dynamics leading to 5G service launches and expansion in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and Latin America.

This analysis is useful for telecom executives to evaluate their position vis-a-vis the major growth opportunities in 5G and make informed decisions about strategic investments, value propositions, and 5G growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Overview

Mobile 5G revenue evolution

Mobile 5G subscription evolution

Regional Trends

Mobile 5G in North America

Mobile 5G in Asia-Pacific

Mobile 5G in Europe

Mobile 5G in Africa and the Middle East

Mobile 5G in Latin America

Company Coverage:

Airtel

AT&T

Bell

Claro

Gamr

Entel

Orange

Rogers

Sonatel

Telcel

Telus

Tigo,

TIM

Videotron

Vivo

Vodacom

