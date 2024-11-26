Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 26 November 2024 – 6.45 PM CET

Disclosure of notification received from FMR LLC

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification from FMR LLC.

Notification by FMR LLC

On 21 November 2024, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC, crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% upwards on 18 November 2024 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 18 November 2024, FMR LLC held a total of 3,300,143 voting rights. 2,242,195 voting rights are held by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, 773,303 voting rights are held by Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, 0 voting rights are held by FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, and 284,645 voting rights are held by FIAM LLC.

Based on the denominator of 73,228,904 (total number of voting rights), FMR LLC held 4.51% of the total number of voting rights on 18 November 2024.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is as follows: Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC are controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC; FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC; FIAM Holdings LLC and Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC are controlled by FMR LLC; FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned above arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. These entities are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

The notification of FMR LLC can be viewed via this link.





Further information

Karin de Jong

Chief Financial Officer

investors@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

