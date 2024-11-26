Oukitel Unveils Massive Black Friday Savings – Up to 55% Off on Premium Power Stations

Hong Kong, China, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oukitel, a leader in portable and high-capacity power solutions, is launching its most significant Black Friday deals to date. From November 10 to December 5, 2024, shoppers can enjoy deep discounts—up to 55% off—on Oukitel’s state-of-the-art power stations. These exclusive deals make it easier than ever to power up your life, whether at home, on an adventure, or preparing for the unexpected.

Mark Your Calendar for Exclusive Offers

Black Friday Main Sale: From November 10 to December 5, save up to 55% across the entire power station lineup.

Black Friday Flash Sale: November 27 - December 3, with limited-time offers on top models at their lowest prices of the year.

Limited quantities are available, so don’t miss out on securing high-performance, portable power at incredible prices!

Featured Power Solutions and Savings

Oukitel’s lineup includes some of the most versatile and durable power stations available, offering peace of mind for any energy need—from household backups to outdoor expeditions. Below are highlights from their flagship offerings.

Oukitel P2001 Plus Power Station – Built for High Performance

The Oukitel P2001 Plus power station is packed with features for those who need reliable and adaptable power:

Exceptional Output: Delivers 2400W continuous power with a 4800W peak, powering heavy-duty appliances like refrigerators and heaters.

Rapid Recharge: Charges up to 80% in one hour with 1800W input.

Flexible Charging Speeds: Select from 400W, 800W, 1200W, or 1800W charging options.

Seamless UPS Mode: Instantly switches to UPS mode in 10 milliseconds, securing critical devices.

Eco-Friendly Longevity: Built with advanced LiFePO4 battery technology for a 10-year lifespan.

Black Friday Flash Sale Deal: Get the P2001 Plus for just $799 (original price $1,299), or grab the P2001 Plus with a 400W portable solar panel for $1199 (originally $1899) from November 27 to December 3.

Oukitel P5000 Power Station – High Capacity for High Demand

For ultimate portability and energy storage, the Oukitel P5000 is your go-to choice:

High Output and Capacity: 2200W continuous, 4000W peak power, and a massive 5120Wh capacity.

Fast Charging: Fully recharges in just 3.5 hours.

Easy Mobility: At 52 kg, it’s designed with a rolling handle for easy transport.

Long-Lasting Reliability: Equipped with LiFePO4 batteries for up to 5000 cycles.

Flash Sale Highlights: The P5000 is available for $1899 (originally $2999), with an additional $100 coupon available. Upgrade with a 400W solar panel for $2599 (originally $3799), plus a $200 coupon.

Reliable Power for Every Part of Your Life – Anytime, Anywhere

Oukitel power stations are built with real-life needs in mind, delivering dependable energy for both everyday use and critical emergencies. Whether you’re a homeowner preparing for unexpected blackouts, a caregiver needing reliable backup for essential medical devices, or an outdoor enthusiast who values portable power on the go, Oukitel has you covered. The high-capacity P5000 seamlessly switches to emergency mode, keeping vital appliances like refrigerators, medical equipment, and electronics powered through outages. Meanwhile, the rugged P2001 Plus offers portable, robust power perfect for camping, road trips, or any off-grid adventure.

Don’t Miss Black Friday’s Ultimate Power Deals!

This Black Friday, secure your energy independence with Oukitel’s reliable, long-lasting power stations at unbeatable prices. Whether you're preparing for the unexpected or looking to enhance your next adventure, now’s the time to invest in a power solution you can count on. Visit the Oukitel Official US Website today to grab these deals before they’re gone—limited stock won’t last!