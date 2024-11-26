Talonvest Capital Negotiates $7.8 Million Construction Loan for GA Asset

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, and Coro Realty Advisors, are pleased to announce the $7,835,000 construction financing for a Class-A, self-storage development located at 300 Ridgewalk Parkway, in Woodstock, Georgia. Ideally situated at the intersection of Ridgewalk Parkway and Ridge Trail, adjacent to high traffic retailers, the climate-controlled property will be a two-story building with a drive-up basement and have 79,674 NRSF. This high-barrier location in a rapid-growth residential area of the Atlanta MSA offers direct access to I-575, which serves as the primary route for residents residing on the north side of Woodstock and feeds traffic towards Downtown.

Talonvest leveraged their expansive lender network and successfully represented the strengths of the site, as well as Coro’s local expertise and experience, to maximize lender competition during a difficult time in the capital markets. The market competition resulted in a new lending relationship for the borrower and loan with a 5-year term, interest-only payments for the first 48 months, a recourse burndown feature, and favorable pricing with an interest rate stepdown.

Robert Fransen, President of Coro Realty Advisors, commented, “Despite the limited banking activity for new constructions loans at the time, Talonvest delivered. Their depth and breadth of lender relationships, capital markets knowledge, and collaborative team approach added value throughout the deal process.”

The Talonvest team representing Coro Realty Advisors on this assignment included David DiRienzo, Britt Taylor, Mason Brusseau, Tom Sherlock, and Lauren Maehler.

