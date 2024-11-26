Lauray’s The Diamond Center Marks 100 Years of Excellence with a Historic Sale

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lauray’s The Diamond Center, the iconic fine jewelry destination in historic Hot Springs, proudly invites the community to celebrate its 100th Anniversary.

Kicking off on Black Friday and continuing through the end of December 2024, this momentous occasion will be marked with the store’s largest sale ever.

Founded in 1924 and now led by Toddy and Amanda Pitard, Lauray’s has upheld a century-long tradition of family ownership and dedication to exceptional service. “Stunning is our standard,” said Toddy Pitard. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the community as we embark on our second century in Hot Springs.”

In honor of this extraordinary anniversary, Lauray’s is offering unprecedented discounts on a wide array of fine jewelry, including exquisite diamonds, colorful gemstones, luxury watches, and more. This sale provides a rare opportunity to purchase breathtaking holiday gifts at exceptional value while commemorating Lauray’s century of brilliance and craftsmanship.

Situated on the historic corner of Central Avenue and Mountain Street since 1924, Lauray’s has become an integral part of the Hot Springs community, evolving alongside the city and earning the trust of generations. “For 100 years, Lauray’s The Diamond Center has been woven into the fabric of Arkansas, known for our unwavering dedication to quality and service,” said Toddy Pitard. “We’re profoundly grateful to our loyal customers and excited to give back through this historic event.”

Whether you’re seeking the perfect Christmas gift, designing a custom piece, or restoring a beloved heirloom, Lauray’s invites you to our downtown location for this once-in-a-century Celebration.

For more details, please visit www.laurays.com .

Contact:

Toddy Pitard

Phone: (501) 321-2441

Lauray’s The Diamond Center

402 Central Ave. Hot Springs, AR 71901

Email: info@laurays.com