Noble Capital Markets Appoints Middle-Market Veteran Joachim Bader as Managing Director and Head of Business Development

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) today announced the addition of Joachim Bader as Managing Director and Head of Business Development.

Joachim brings over 20 years of cross-border experience in M&A, consulting, deal advisory, and business development for middle-market companies and financial sponsors.

“I am delighted for Joachim to assume the role of Head of Business Development in our Investment Banking group and welcome him to the Noble family. His extensive experience will be of great benefit to our team and to our clients, and positions us to continue to grow our investment banking platform,” said Nico Pronk, CEO of Noble.

“I am excited to join such a dynamic platform, as the team at Noble brings a wealth of experience and depth in capabilities to middle-market companies, investors and financial sponsors. I look forward to partnering with all of the firm’s stakeholders to expand the platform the team has built over the last 40 years,” commented Joachim.

Joachim will be participating in NobleCon20, Noble’s flagship emerging growth conference, to be held December 3-4, 2024 in Boca Raton, FL, where he will be available to share his insights and expertise.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the past two decades.

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek® is the first service to offer complimentary institutional-quality research to the public. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry reports.

Contacts:

Company Website: https://www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

Conference Information: https://www.nobleconference.com/

Conference Registration: https://www.nobleconference.com/register/investor-guest

General Info: info@noblecapitalmarkets.com // 561-994-1191 ext. 2111

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com