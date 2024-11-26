Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Delivers Outperformance Across All First Quarter Guided Metrics

Reports 18% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended October 31, 2024.

“During our first quarter we delivered outperformance across our guided metrics,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “We also continued to bring innovations to the market supporting our vision of becoming the leading platform for running apps and managing data, anywhere, while strengthening our partner ecosystem.”

“Our first quarter results demonstrated a good balance of top and bottom line performance with 18% year-over-year ARR growth and strong free cash flow generation,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We remain focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary

Q1 FY’25 Q1 FY’24 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)1 $1.97 billion $1.66 billion 18% Average Contract Duration2 3.1 years 2.9 years 0.2 year Revenue $591.0 million $511.1 million 16% GAAP Gross Margin 86.0% 84.0% 200 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 87.5% 85.9% 160 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $481.0 million $434.8 million 11% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $398.9 million $359.8 million 11% GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $27.3 million $(5.7) million $33.0 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $118.2 million $79.5 million $38.7 million GAAP Operating Margin 4.6% (1.1)% 570 bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 20.0% 15.6% 440 bps Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $161.8 million $145.5 million $16.3 million Free Cash Flow $151.9 million $132.5 million $19.4 million

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue $635 - $645 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin 20% to 21% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)3 Approximately 289 million

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue $2.435 - $2.465 billion Non-GAAP Operating Margin 16% to 17% Free Cash Flow $560 - $610 million

Supplementary materials to this press release, including our first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/financial/quarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Footnotes

1Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. Excludes all life-of-device contracts. ACV is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract. Excludes amounts related to professional services and hardware.

2Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription contracts, as well as our limited number of life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

3Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization and conversion of the debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ARR or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our second quarter fiscal 2025 outlook and/or our fiscal 2025 outlook: non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects; our innovations supporting our vision of becoming the leading platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere; strengthening our partner ecosystem; our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth; our second quarter fiscal 2025 outlook; and our fiscal 2025 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, momentum, prospects and outlook; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 19, 2024. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2024 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) As of July 31,

2024 October 31,

2024 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 655,270 $ 716,604 Short-term investments 339,072 358,846 Accounts receivable, net 229,796 198,582 Deferred commissions—current 159,849 150,975 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97,307 98,452 Total current assets 1,481,294 1,523,459 Property and equipment, net 136,180 132,455 Operating lease right-of-use assets 109,133 118,593 Deferred commissions—non-current 198,962 188,364 Intangible assets, net 5,153 4,298 Goodwill 185,235 185,235 Other assets—non-current 27,961 28,947 Total assets $ 2,143,918 $ 2,181,351 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,066 $ 44,698 Accrued compensation and benefits 195,602 164,670 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,967 18,968 Deferred revenue—current 954,543 968,642 Operating lease liabilities—current 24,163 23,621 Total current liabilities 1,244,341 1,220,599 Deferred revenue—non-current 918,163 925,743 Operating lease liabilities—non-current 90,359 100,409 Convertible senior notes, net 570,073 570,458 Other liabilities—non-current 49,130 49,438 Total liabilities 2,872,066 2,866,647 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 4,118,898 4,145,942 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 146 559 Accumulated deficit (4,847,199 ) (4,831,804 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (728,148 ) (685,296 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,143,918 $ 2,181,351





NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 246,922 $ 301,919 Support, entitlements and other services 264,132 289,037 Total revenue 511,054 590,956 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 10,234 8,370 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 71,725 74,300 Total cost of revenue 81,959 82,670 Gross profit 429,095 508,286 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 235,323 253,401 Research and development (1) 151,975 173,959 General and administrative (1) 47,503 53,676 Total operating expenses 434,801 481,036 (Loss) income from operations (5,706 ) 27,250 Other (expense) income, net (5,275 ) 9,573 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (10,981 ) 36,823 Provision for income taxes 4,872 6,897 Net (loss) income $ (15,853 ) $ 29,926 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.11 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic 241,490 266,556 Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted 241,490 288,829

_____________

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 2024 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 1,928 $ 1,212 Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue 7,116 6,820 Sales and marketing 21,471 20,648 Research and development 38,404 43,562 General and administrative 15,079 16,507 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 83,998 $ 88,749

(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 2024 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 1,111 $ 767 Sales and marketing 37 88 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 1,148 $ 855





NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 2024 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (15,853 ) $ 29,926 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,187 18,180 Stock-based compensation 83,998 88,749 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,055 386 Operating lease cost, net of accretion 7,872 6,919 Non-cash interest expense 5,017 — Other (4,044 ) (817 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 23,656 52,453 Deferred commissions 5,098 19,472 Prepaid expenses and other assets 60,696 (1,999 ) Accounts payable 3,953 (4,454 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (7,421 ) (35,906 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (89,029 ) (4,727 ) Operating leases, net (7,791 ) (6,871 ) Deferred revenue 50,079 440 Net cash provided by operating activities 145,473 161,751 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 248,980 91,648 Purchases of investments (278,178 ) (110,011 ) Purchases of property and equipment (13,020 ) (9,831 ) Net cash used in investing activities (42,218 ) (28,194 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 13,783 28,113 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards — (79,274 ) Repurchases of common stock (17,513 ) (20,100 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (637 ) (964 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,367 ) (72,225 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 98,888 $ 61,332 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 515,771 655,662 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 614,659 $ 716,994 Restricted cash (1) 2,197 390 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 612,462 $ 716,604 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,134 $ 9,296 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities $ 15,013 $ 4,517 Unpaid taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included in accrued expenses and other liabilities $ — $ 16,788

_____________

(1) Included within other assets—non-current in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 2024 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 511,054 $ 590,956 Change in deferred revenue 50,079 440 Total billings $ 561,133 $ 591,396





Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 2024 (in thousands) Disaggregation of revenue: Subscription revenue $ 479,478 $ 560,696 Professional services revenue 22,835 27,285 Other non-subscription product revenue 8,741 2,975 Total revenue $ 511,054 $ 590,956 Disaggregation of billings: Subscription billings $ 528,914 $ 564,292 Professional services billings 23,478 24,129 Other non-subscription product billings 8,741 2,975 Total billings $ 561,133 $ 591,396

Subscription revenue — Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS, offerings.

Ratable — We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions.

Upfront — Revenue from our subscription software licenses is generally recognized upfront upon transfer of control to the customer, which happens when we make the software available to the customer.

Professional services revenue — We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.

Other non-subscription product revenue — Other non-subscription product revenue includes $8.1 million and $1.9 million of non-portable software revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively, and $0.6 million and $1.1 million of hardware revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Non-portable software revenue — Non-portable software revenue includes sales of our platform when delivered on a configured-to-order appliance by us or one of our OEM partners. The software licenses associated with these sales are typically non-portable and can be used over the life of the appliance on which the software is delivered. Revenue from our non-portable software products is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Hardware revenue — In the infrequent transactions where the hardware appliance is purchased directly from Nutanix, we consider ourselves to be the principal in the transaction and we record revenue and costs of goods sold on a gross basis. We consider the amount allocated to hardware revenue to be equivalent to the cost of the hardware procured. Hardware revenue is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Annual Recurring Revenue

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2023 2024 (in thousands) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 1,663,918 $ 1,966,105





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures

(Unaudited) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 508,286 $ 8,032 $ 767 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 517,085 Gross margin 86.0 % 1.4 % 0.1 % — — — — 87.5 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 253,401 (20,648 ) (88 ) — — — — 232,665 Research and development 173,959 (43,562 ) — — — — — 130,397 General and administrative 53,676 (16,507 ) — (1,367 ) — — — 35,802 Total operating expenses 481,036 (80,717 ) (88 ) (1,367 ) — — — 398,864 Income from operations 27,250 88,749 855 1,367 — — — 118,221 Operating margin 4.6 % 15.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % — — — 20.0 % Net income $ 29,926 $ 88,749 $ 855 $ 1,367 $ (110 ) $ 745 $ 241 $ 121,773 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 266,556 266,556 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (7) 288,829 288,829 Net income per share, basic $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ - $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.46 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.42

_____________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Other

(5) Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes

(6) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

(7) Includes 22,273 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 429,095 $ 9,044 $ 1,111 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 439,250 Gross margin 84.0 % 1.7 % 0.2 % — — — — 85.9 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 235,323 (21,471 ) (37 ) — — — — 213,815 Research and development 151,975 (38,404 ) — — — — — 113,571 General and administrative 47,503 (15,079 ) — (46 ) — — — 32,378 Total operating expenses 434,801 (74,954 ) (37 ) (46 ) — — — 359,764 (Loss) income from operations (5,706 ) 83,998 1,148 46 — — — 79,486 Operating margin (1.1 )% 16.5 % 0.2 % — — — — 15.6 % Net (loss) income $ (15,853 ) $ 83,998 $ 1,148 $ 46 $ 16,347 $ (920 ) $ 274 $ 85,040 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 241,490 241,490 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (7) 241,490 292,861 Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.35 $ - $ - $ 0.07 $ - $ - $ 0.35 Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.29

_____________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes

(5) Other

(6) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

(7) Includes 51,371 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans