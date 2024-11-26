Synergy CHC Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call Information

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a provider of consumer health care and lifestyle products, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Friday, December 6, 2024, before the open of market trading.

In conjunction with reporting third quarter 2024 results, Synergy will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Ross, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stacy Bieber. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Synergy’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

