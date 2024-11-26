Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation leader, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 29, 2024.

Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Matt Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.exelatech.com/.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Webcast and Call Access Information:

Date: November 29, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET) Webcast (listen-only) https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q7pxv7i2 Call-in Numbers: 833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start) International: +1-412-902-6724 Passcode: Exela Technologies Earnings Call



Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through December 6, 2024 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 8557685.

About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process outsourcing and automation leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to help turn the complex into the simple through user friendly software platforms and solutions that enable our customers’ digital transformation. We have decades of expertise earned from serving more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including many of the world’s largest enterprises and over 60% of the Fortune® 100, in many mission-critical environments across multiple industries, including banking, healthcare, insurance and manufacturing. Our technology-enabled solutions allow global organizations to address critical challenges resulting from the massive amounts of data obtained and created through their daily operations. Our solutions address the life cycle of transaction processing and enterprise information management, from enabling payment gateways and data exchanges across multiple systems, to matching inputs against contracts and handling exceptions, to ultimately depositing payments and distributing communications. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 12,600 employees operating in 20 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.